ATTLEBORO — It may be the last scheduled game of the abbreviated Fall 2 “gap season” of spring football for Bishop Feehan High, but Shamrocks coach Bryan Pinabell believes there are still goals to be achieved, both individually and collectively as a team.
The immediate goal is to win a second straight game for the first time this season by beating Bishop Stang High Friday at McGrath Stadium in a Catholic Central League contest.
That would achieve a second goal for the Shamrocks — to conclude the campaign at .500. The third goal is that the game will be a rehearsal for the juniors and sophomores on the field to incorporate into the long-range plans of the staff in preparation for the fall 2021 season.
“We’re fortunate to be playing this game, to be playing a full schedule,” Pinabell said of the health and safety protocols put in place at Bishop Feehan and within the CCL. “I give our kids, our parents a ton of credit for doing the right thing. You have to get lucky too.
“To win a second straight game, to finish .500, to beat Bishop Stang, that’s big,” Pinabell added. “Bishop Stang is a hard-nosed team, they run that triple option offense, which to prepare for in a week is really difficult. Defensively, they’re small, but really quick and they get to the ball.
“Because of their offense, it controls the clock and their QB (Dylan Aguair) is a really good athlete. We’re going to have to, similar to last week. For us, it’s assignment football. Everybody has got to do their job. With the triple option, if one guy doesn’t do his job, it could be an 80-yard gain.”
The Shamrock offense, with junior Aidan Crump at QB and sophomore Nick Yanchuk as the lead running back is “starting to click,” said Pinabell, who also cited the development of both the offensive and defensive lines, buoyed by senior Carter Campbell.
“This Fall 2 season has been like an elongated spring practice,” he added. “It’s given us an opportunity to see what we have, what we don’t have, what works and what doesn’t work.
“The line is starting to come around. These last few days in practice have been the best our offense has looked all season, so I think we’re starting to turn the corner.”
Fairhaven at Seekonk
The South Coast Conference’s Small School Division title and the No. 1 seeding for the SCC playoffs will be at stake for Seekonk. The Warriors have won three straight and stand at 3-0 (3-1 overall) in the SCC, while Fairhaven is 4-0.
“We’re playing for a championship, we’re playing for that top seed,” Seekonk coach Vernon Crawford said. “We can’t be out of character. We have to take the ball and not play from behind. It won’t be easy.”
The Blue Devils have won all four of their Small School Division games under first -year head coach Derek Almeida, with shutouts of Case, Wareham and Greater New Bedford Voke.
Last weekend, Fairhaven rolled to a 35-14 win over Bourne. The starting defense has yet to allow a TD as Bourne’s first TD came on a blocked field goal attempt. The Blue Devils take their cue from the running of Jason Motta and Reece Antunes.
“It’s going to be a heck of a game,” Crawford said. ”They do what they do (run) well. But, they’re not a team that can get a lot of defensive stops and they’re not a team that can come back. We may see them again in the tournament.”
Millis at Norton
The Lancers have an opportunity to win their first game of the season in a 5 p.m. kickoff at their home Adams Field in the Tri-Valley League season finale against Millis.
The Lancers are 0-3, having allowed 105 points. Millis is 0-4, having allowed 103 points.
“We lack confidence at times,” Norton coach Jim Artz said. “Five or six pivotal plays come up and we make a mistake instead of making the play.
“We probably could have had at least two wins if we played to our ability. Like we drive down against Medway and throw an interception at the goal line – it was a 7-0 game at the time. If we get the lead early, then we start believing in ourselves and it changes everything.”
Millis is a big, physical team that relies on a power running game. The Lancers have to generate some early offense and keep the Mohawks off of the field.
“Watching them against Dover-Sherborn and Dedham, they’re big and they’re physical and like to run the football,” Artz said. “It’s old school, double tight end. We have to stop it. For us, it’s different too, we have a bunch of two-way players and they’re out on the field. A 15-play drive on defense takes it out of you.”
Tri-County at South Shore Voke
There may be an opportunity for the Cougars to win five games this season, as a proposed Mayflower League postseason “crossover” tournament is being planned.
The Cougars’ bid for win No. 4 Friday (7 p.m. kickoff) at South Shore Voke hinges containing 5-foot-7 senior QB Matt Richards, a similar whirlwind compared to injured Tri-County quarterback Angel Velez.
Tri-County is getting senior two-way tackle Sean Kubacki and his sophomore brother Kody, a two-way end back from the injured list.
“Some teams in our league have played only one or two games (due to COVID-19 protocol), so we’re happy to have played four (3-1) thus far and maybe a sixth,” Cougar coach Kahn Chace said. “Voke tries to run the ball down your throat. The quarterback is good, we have to stop him. If we do, we’ll be OK.
“The kids are still enthused and excited to be playing,” Chace added on the tempo of practices. “We’re trying to end the season on a positive note with four or five wins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.