MANSFIELD — Mike Redding, admittedly, knew the potential for junior quarterback Connor Zukowski and the corps of wide receivers on the roster of his Mansfield High football team.
But Redding never envisioned the Hornets becoming more of a pass-oriented team than basing its offense on the ground so soon in the season.
“Coming into this year, I thought that we’d run a lot and throw when we needed to,” Redding said this week. “But we’re slinging it around pretty good now. We’re more of a 50-50 (run-pass) team which makes us difficult to defend.”
The formula has worked for Mansfield, which is off to a 3-0 start. The task at hand Friday night will be knocking off unbeaten Franklin High. The Panthers have beaten Wachusett, Brockton and Duxbury, overcoming a 14-0 deficit to the Green Dragons as quarterback Jared Arone threw two fourth quarter TDs.
“Franklin is very good, but different from the past five or six years,” Redding said. “They are much more committed to running the ball and (senior Mack) Gulla has been very good for them. They can still throw the ball around, but you have to stop their run game to have a chance.”
Whether the Panthers can limit or slow Zukowski and the Hornets down or force turnovers may determine the outcome .
Zukowski has completed 68 percent (43 for 63) of his passes thus far, good for nine TD’s over three games. Just as impressively has been the variety of receivers and the yards being taken.
Trevor Foley (14 catches, 189 yards, a 13.5 yard per catch average) has been an eye-opener and Zukowski can drop the ball off to running backs Drew Sacco (nine for 96 yards, 10.7 yard average) and Rocco Scarpellini (five for 62 yards, 12.4 yard average).
In addition to Foley, Zukowski has big-play potential in receivers Dana Johnson (seven for 78 yards, 10.1 yard average) and Ryan DeGirolamo (six for 75 yards, 12.5 yard average).
“I think we’re good on offense, we just need to avoid penalties and getting behind the chains,” Redding said of avoiding long down-and-distance situations. “Connor (Zukowski) is accurate under pressure. When you have some poise, a live arm and you’re smart, the heigh (5-foot-9) disappears as a factor.
“We have really good balance right now and we’re throwing it much better than I expected this early in the year,” Redding added. “We need to handle the crowd and all the emotion and get down to business.”
Canton at North Attleboro
“It gave our kids more confidence, they were doubting themselves a little bit after the first two weeks,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said of rallying for a pair of fourth quarter TDs to beat King Philip last week.
The Rocketeers enter the Davenport Division portion of their schedule with good chances for victories.
“I certainly hope so,” Johnson said.
The half-dozen or so Rocketeers who sat out the KP game have yet to practice and their status is questionable.
“We’re going to have a similar team to what we had (at KP),” Johnson said. “Canton is a good-balanced offensive team, they have a good QB, a good tailback and some athletes that they can throw the ball to. So we’re going to have to play well on defense.”
Hopkinton at FoxboroFormer Foxboro High AD Rich Cormier is the athletic director at Hopkinton High so when the Warriors and Hillers were scheduling non-league games it was a fit. For Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli a third win is just as important to the Warriors as the friendship.
“Having to find non-league games is difficult,” Martinelli said of finding a competitive foe within the region. “The connection between Rich (Cormier) and Joe (Cusack, the Foxboro AD) made it work.”
The Warriors can score points (28, 38 and 51) and score quickly as Dylan Gordon may be one of the best trump cards in the Hockomock League.
The Warriors have allowed just two TD’s over their last eight quarters.
“The last couple of weeks, they’ve executed pretty well and I hope that it continues,” Martinelli said. “We’re better than we were in week No. 1 (a loss to Milford),”
Attleboro at Milford
The Scarlet Hawks may well be the best team in the Hockomock League behind Evan Cornelius, their 6-foot-3 quarterback who hasn’t missed a beat
“They can throw the ball, they can run the ball, and they are good defensively,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said.
Attleboro will be without three offensive weapons due to injury in Ryan Betts, Fred Wheaton and Anthony Salviati. Moving the football is paramount for the Bombardiers to keep the Milford offense off of the field.
“They’re (Milford) really good,” Strachan said. “And we can’t catch a break with the injuries either.”
Milford can match AHS in size.
“They’re very physical up front and what scares me is that they can run the ball,” Strachan said. “We’re going to have our hands full, we’re going to have to slow them down and we have to play smart and not turn the ball over. We’re going to have to play much better than we did against Bishop Feehan (a shutout loss).
Archbishop Williams at Bishop Feehan
The Shamrocks will be prepared to put on a show for families, friends and alumni at McGrath Stadium Saturday afternoon for homecoming. Rest assured that Shamrock coach Byran Pinabell will not be receiving any votes for Homecoming King, he’d rather have a “W”.
“It’s been a fun atmosphere at school this week, it’s nice to see the kids having fun with it,” Pinabell said.
Archbishop Williams could be a good foe for Bishop Feehan to gain win No. 3.
“They’ve got a good quarterback, they’ll give you multiple formations and defensively they’re very aggressive. Tthey blitz a lot,” Pinabell said. “The defensive line is very fast, they have good speed on defense
Sophomore running back Nick Yanchuk (MCL sprain) remains “week to week. It’s not serious, which is a good thing,” Pinabell said of the Shamrocks’ trump card. “I think that we have a good plan on both sides of the ball and the kids are motivated (after a loss to St. Mary’s). It will be a tough game, it’s (CCL) a good league.”
King Philip at Taunton
Coach Brad Sidwell’s Tigers may be the surprise team in the Hockomock League, winning their first three games over New Bedford, Durfee and Middleboro. The Tigers have taken their cue from quarterback Jake Howard and have a game-changer in basketball standout and wide receiver Faisel Mass.
For coach Brian Lee and his two-win Warriors, it’s about KP executing better on offense, blending the running game (Ryan Gately) , receiving game (Dan Clancy) and passing game (Charles Grant).
“It’s a good sign,” Lee said of the Warriors being able to rally in the fourth quarter from a deficit against North Attleboro.. “But then you’ve got to make plays. You’ve got to make that play (bat the ball down) and you shouldn’t intercept the ball down here. All that stuff comes back to me. I think we’re all guilty. we need to play better.”
Greater New Bedford Voke at Dighton-Rehoboth
At home and back in the South Coast Conference, the Falcons are on more familiar ground after a non-league loss at Hanover. The Falcons were deadlocked at 14-all, then the toll of having many two-way players on the field took its toll during the second half.
The Bears of Greater New Bedford are also 2-1, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 13-10 win over Fairhaven. That was after a 35-0 shellacking by Dartmouth.
The concern for the D-R defense is not to allow Bears’ running back Rylan Rose (103 yards on 11 carries against Fairhaven) many touches of the ball. Senior QB Cam Lynch is athletic, but more of a runner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.