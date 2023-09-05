FRANKLIN — Poised for a bounce-back year with the Tri-County Regional Vocational football team having a lot of experienced underclassmen, the Cougars have posted noticeable improvement from this time last year in preseason.
Tri-County head coach Andy Gomes said the preseason has not only been a good one, but the Cougars are mixing well together as their chemistry grows.
“The kids have been working hard and have been in the weight room all offseason,” Gomes said. “They’ve definitely improved and are much better fundamentally than where we were last year at this point. They’re a really good group of kids and we’ve got a great group of seniors that is meshing with a lot of our sophomores. It’s a good mix.”
Last season, putting together a complete product was an issue for the Cougars, with their lone win a 22-21 come-from-behind win over Diman Regional in Week 3 as Tri-County finished 1-8 in Gomes’ first season as head coach.
“Our goal was to put together a full game of football, “ Gomes said. “We were capable of doing it last year for a half or three quarters, but even in the game we won, we were down quite a bit at halftime. The goal has been to put four quarters of good football together and work collectively to make sure we’re doing the right thing.
“I’m proud of their improvements and excited to see what they’re capable of this year.”
Senior tight end and defensive end Keegan Walker is one player who Gomes points to as having a great preseason after an offseason of college camps and showcases.
“He learned a lot this offseason and really immersed himself in the art of football,” Gomes said. “He’s got a great brain and is turning into a great football player.”
Senior tackle/edge rusher Owen Maag, junior tackle Andrew Jennings and junior lineman Jack Disharoon also are names to watch on both sides of the ball.
“I think (Owen) is going to have a great year. Andrew has really discovered himself in the offseason, and he’s really solid football player now,” Gomes said. “Jack, on the line, he’s a junior that’s been a two-year varsity starter and has become very aggressive and a much smarter football player now.”
The Cougars open their season Friday at Millis, a team they have hung with late into games for two straight seasons.
“We really have focused on Millis and they have a great program,” Gomes said. “Our kids the last two years have just fallen short (against them.) Last year, we entered the fourth quarter tied and lost 6-0. Year before that, it was tied entering the fourth as well. I think the kids are just excited to get back on the field and put all the work in together. I know it will be a physical game and well-coached.”