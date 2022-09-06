DIGHTON — The Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth High enter the 2022 football campaign with cautious optimism given their youth movement on the field.

“We’re a very young, very green team,” D-R second-year head coach Kevin Gousie said, acknowledging the Falcons graduated a class of 17 and now have just seven seniors on a roster of 48 players. “Depth is going to be a major concern for us. We don’t have a lot of depth.”