DIGHTON — The Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth High enter the 2022 football campaign with cautious optimism given their youth movement on the field.
“We’re a very young, very green team,” D-R second-year head coach Kevin Gousie said, acknowledging the Falcons graduated a class of 17 and now have just seven seniors on a roster of 48 players. “Depth is going to be a major concern for us. We don’t have a lot of depth.”
The Falcons return three players with varsity experience from 2021, a campaign in which D-R went 4-6 and did not qualify for the MIAA Tournament.
“We have a strong junior class,” Gousie said. “It’ll be important to get varsity experience and get the kids up to speed.”
Junior quarterback Joel DaSilva, standing at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, will lead the D-R offense with the likelihood he relies more on his arm than legs. The running game will be headlined by featured back in senior Cole Bilodeau (5-8, 185), who Gousie believes has plenty of potential, as so many others on the squad. Junior running backs Cam St. James (5-11, 165) and Kevin Gousie (5-10, 185) also will receive carries to complement Bilodeau in the backfield.
They’ll have the privilege of playing behind an offensive line that includes senior tackle Jadaice Barbosa (5-10, 225), senior guard Ben Tran (5-10, 215) as well as junior guard Cam Newman (6-0, 210).
D-R’s group of pass-catchers will include senior tight end Destin Michner and sophomores Jaiden Soilitro, Evan Thibert and Gavin Salera.
The Falcons will also have many of those same contributors on the defensive side of the ball, too. Bilodeau, a South Coast Conference honoree during his junior season, will start at safety while St. James, Newman and Gousie make up the linebacking corps. The secondary will feature Soilitro and Thibert while the Falcons look to defensive ends Michner and Tran with Barbosa playing along the defensive line, as well.
“It’s going to be a learning experience — it’s a complete rebuild,” Gousie said. “But one of our strengths is we have a good group of hard working kids. The potential is there.”
The Falcons have a pair of non-league games against Hockomock League opponents including Canton and Oliver Ames while also facing Austin Prep to go along with their South Coast Conference schedule.
D-R opens its season Friday night against Canton.