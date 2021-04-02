BOURNE — Senior tailback Jaren Ramos continued his explosive running, amassing over 100 yards on the ground and scoring four touchdowns for the second straight game as Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High routed Bourne High 41-0 Friday in a South Coast Conference game.
The Falcons scored on four Ramos touchdowns in the first half, with four conversion kicks by Connor Bain, for a 28-0 halftime lead
“All the credit goes to offensive coordinator Kevin Gousie,” D-R coach Dave Moura said of the Falcons’ execution to score on their first four offensive series of the game.
Ramos scored on a 14-yard run in the first quarter and then on runs of five, 15 and 15 yards in the second quarter.
The Falcons’ defense did not allow Bourne to cross midfield in the first half and held the punchless Canalmen without a first down.
In the second half, Falcon Vin Ruffini intercepted a pass in the third quarter and Ben Tran recovered a fourth quarter fumble.
Aidan O’Connor added a 10-yard TD run in the third quarter and Aidan Fyfe had a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter while Bain finished with five conversion kicks.
The Falcons (2-0) make their home debut Friday against Somerset Berkley.
(0) comments
