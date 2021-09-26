WRENTHAM -- After being blanked by Bishop Feehan High in its season debut, then losing in overtime to Mansfield and getting shut out in the first half and being limited to 19 net yards of offense by King Philip Regional High Saturday, the North Attleboro High football team could have sulked off of Macktaz Field at the intermission.
"We felt that it was an uninspiring effort during the first half, we actually got into them a little bit," North Attleboro football coach Don Johnson said of his team staring at a 13-0 deficit.
The Rocketeers responded as North Attleboro, whose roster was depleted by six players due to COVID-19 protocol, saw three lead changes in the fourth quarter, but managed to prevail 20-19.
The Rocketeers rallied for three second-half TDs, including two by senior captain Tyler Bannan, one of which was a 49-yard interception return, and then saw freshman quarterback Chase Frisoli complete a 55-yard TD toss to Gavin Wells for the go-ahead TD with 2:30 remaining to be play.
King Philip had regained the lead at 19-14 with four minutes left when senior quarterback Charles Grant engineered a 76-yard, five-play scoring drive, capped by a 48-yard scoring strike to senior Dan Clancy, who not beat a North defender for the ball along the right sideline and caught his composure in stumbling to regain his footing and produce six points.
King Philip regained possession after falling behind by a point with just over two minutes left, but three times, North Attleboro senior defensive back Gavin Wells denied completions, including a fourth-and-15 play inside of the final minute.
"We made a defensive play, which we couldn't get against Mansfield," Johnson said.
North limited King Philip workhorse running back Ryan Gately (90 yards on 16 carries) to six carries and 18 yards during the second half and Grant (nine completions for 144 yards) to just four completions over the final 24 minutes.
"It was a little bit of panic," King Philip coach Brian Lee said of the Warriors being limited to one TD on five second half series. "They (North) had a lot to do with it too, they changed up some of the things (more wildcat running back options for Bannon) that they were doing and they took some of the stuff that we were doing. We just couldn't find a consistent answer."
A King Philip interception by Tom Brewster at the Warriors' 3-yard line to end North's first offensive series of the second half, worked to North's advantage. The Warriors were unable to move the ball and a shanked punt gave North with possession of the ball at the King Philip 27-yard line.
Four plays later, Bannon scored from eight yards out. On third down from the King Philip 29-yard line, Bannon thwarted a pass to midfield, swiping the ball aaway and then darting and dancing his way to six more points. A Frisoli-to=Wells two-point conversion pass gave North its first lead of the game, at 14-13, just 1:17 into the fourth quarter.
"We have a couple of guys out with COVID, without (quarterback Tyler) DeMattio here, it hurts and guys were doubting themselves in the first half, knowing that we have a good opponent," Johnson added. "So it was more of not changing anything we were doing, but doing it better.
"Bannon is cut from the same mold, he's as tough as nail -- those guys don't care about technique or anything, they're just football players -- he was a big factor."
The 6-foot-3 Wells produced the winning TD for the Big Red, taking a perfectly-placed Frisoli pass, earning position between a pair of King Philip defenders to latch onto the ball and then find open turf the rest of the way.
"Good for them, they came over here and did a good job," Lee said of North's second-half performance on both sides of the line of scrimmage. "Maybe we got away from it (running game) or stayed with it longer, but we had to find other ways to be creative with it. We had some matchups that we wanted outside, but we couldn't take advantage of it on a consistent basis."
The Warriors (2-1) stormed through the North defense on its very first two series of the game, Grant directing a 56-yard, 13-play march, then a 51-yard, seven-play march.
On King Philip's go-ahead scoring drive, Grant completed a fourth down pass to Clancy for a 13-yard gain and then converted a fourth-and 1 with a bolt behind center Dan Nineve. Grant before tossing to Gately for a 3-yard touchdown.
King Philip's defense forced North to punt on its first two series and the Warriors regained possession of the ball for a second time at their 49-yard line to begin a second set. In that series, Grant completed a 28-yard pass to Jonathan Joseph, who won a jump ball contest with a North defender to advance the ball to the Rocketeer 9-yard line. Two plays later, Grant scored.
"North never quit," Lee said. "That was our first full length game. They (North) were tested (previously) in an overtime time, that served them well and we kind of panicked a bit."
King Philip travels to Taunton, while North Attleboro returns to Community Field to face Canton.
"We didn't play well against Feehan, but we played much better against Mansfield," Johnson said. "Then we get hit with all the injuries and the COVID and I think guys were doubting themselves. We needed to get in the W column."
