NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High football team opened quick and never let up against Bishop Feehan High on Friday night, earning a 29-19 season-opening win over their rivals.

Reflecting on the win at North Attleboro High’s turf field, Rocketeers head coach Mike Strachan credited the Shamrocks for presenting a strong challenge.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.