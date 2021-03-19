NORTH ATTLEBORO — All indications are that the North Attleboro High football team might be the most improved squad in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League by season’s end.
And the Big Red just might be contending with Foxboro High for the divisional title, but that confrontation against the Warriors on the road isn’t until April 9.
“It’s certainly not a normal season, so add it to the list -- a trip to Mansfield High to play Sharon,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said of the game, which has been moved to later in the day Friday, from a 5 p.m. kickoff to 6:30 p.m. “Actually, at this point we're just happy to be playing games, so we'll take it.”
The Rocketeers completed the 2019 campaign under .500 for the first time in more than a quarter century.
Based upon the 41-point production of the offense and a defense which restricted Canton High’s trips across the midfield stripe to a scant few and not a first down on six first half possessions, Johnson was encouraged by the performances.
Quarterback Tyler DeMattio scored three TD’s and accounted for 22 points, Jacob Silva rushed for over 100 yards, while the Penta brothers (Jared and Matt) displayed their skill sets upon returning from their injury-filled 2019 seasons.
“We had some typical first-game miscues and timing errors, but all correctable stuff,” Johnson said in the wake of limited time in preparing for the season and without a normal lead-up to a season
“Our defense played pretty well against Canton – we executed the game plan with speed and confidence; two major ingredients that are necessary to be successful on defense,” Johnson said.
“Canton didn't get a first down until their second series of the second half, so that's a pretty good sign,” the North coach added.
“Offensively, we had good balance and lots of contributors,” Johnson continued. “We've got a lot of interchangeable parts. We've had kids lifting weights for the better part of 15 months, and their increased size and strength is evident in their play.
“Along with that hard work comes a great deal of confidence and a level of toughness that is apparent on the field.
We're gonna need to take it up a notch each week if we want to contend in the end. It's still early and a lot needs to shake out in the division to find out where we really stand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.