MANSFIELD — The North Attleboro High football team pulled out a wild 27-21 overtime win over Mansfield High Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season.
A 10-yard pass from Rocketeers quarterback Chase Frisoli to Aidan Conrad on the first possession of overtime put North ahead, but a failed conversion attempt left the door open for Mansfield, which needed to score from the 10-yard line. A defensive stop on fourth-and-1 sealed the win for North Attleboro. It
It was the second time in the game where Mansfield was stuffed at the goal line, with North Attleboro head coach Mike Strachan noting his seniors and physical play up front as keys to keeping the Hornets off the board in big moments.
“I think from my perspective, the seniors of Greg Bertiuame, Zach Gallagher, Nate Shultz, (they were huge,)” Strachan said. “I do think we were physical up front too.”
Mansfield (1-1) struck first at 5:50 of the first quarter, getting a 1-yard rushing score from Rocco Scarpellini. The score remained 7-0 through the first quarter, and it wasn’t until 4:38 of the second quarter when the Rocketeers converted on fourth-and-2 from Mansfield’s 9-yard line to tie the game.
Greg Bertiaume’s rushing score and Austin Clemente’s extra-point kick knotted things up. The go-ahead touchdown came just under four minutes later, with Berthiaume again crossing the goal with a catch of an 8-yard Frisoli pass.
The lead change came with 53 seconds to go in the first half, with the game 14-7 at halftime in favor of the Rocketeers.
North opened the scoring in the second half on a Frisoli 26-yard dot to Ryan Bannon, putting Big Red up 21-7 at the 7:06 mark of the third quarter.
Mansfield came back quickly with a two-play, 67-yard drive for a score to cut it back to a one-score game.
The Rocketeers led 21-14 Entering the fourth quarter, but was tied with just under six minutes to go on an 89-yard drive from the Hornets that ended in a 40-yard rush from Connor Curtis for a touchdown.
Curtis’ score was the final in regulation as a North Attleboro game-winning field goal attempt from the 36-yard line went wide left.
Strachan said the Rocketeers had a goal in mind against Mansfield, which was to go out and compete well for a win. Strong leadership was key in the win, Strachan said.
“We’ve been taking every practice as it comes and not get too far ahead, and I think that’s why our senior leadership is very grounded,” Strachan said. “We have a lot of goals set out, and this was one of them. They achieved it and I give them all the credit in the world.”
North plays Franklin, at home, on Sept. 30 for its next game. Mansfield visits Doherty next Friday.
King Philip 42, Needham 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip bolted to a 28-0 halftime lead and extended it in the second half to Needham.
A rushing score from Kyle Abbot at 10:37 in the first quarter put the Warriors on the board quickly, and another touchdown followed shorty after on a pick-six to make it 14-0.
The Warriors added one more score before the end of the first quarter with Aiden Astorino scoring following a Davis Constantine interception. The touchdown made it 21-0 through the first 12 minutes of play.
Another Astorino score with 52 seconds to go before halftime made it it a 28-point game. A Tommy McLeish to Tommy Brewster passing score made it 35-0, and an Ethan Pescione touchdown made it a 42-0 game with still five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Seekonk 20, Diman Reg. 0
FALL RIVER — Seekonk took a 6-0 first half lead into a three-score game in the fourth quarter.
A first quarter touchdown from Joey Nolan (115 yards rushing) was all the Warriors needed. The second half saw the Warriors extend, courtesy of a 1-yard score from Jaden Arruda (80 yards rushing) and a 19-yard score from Nolan.
Seekonk’s defense allowed only 143 yards in the game while intercepting one pass and sacking Diman’s quarterback twice. Warriors head coach Jason Azulay called the defense “phenomenal” in the win to move the Warriors to 2-0.
Seekonk plays Apponequet at home on Friday.D-R 20, Austin Prep 6
DIGHTON — The Falcons got the first score in the second quarter, with Joel DaSilva connecting with Evan Thibert on a 21-yard score at the 11:49 mark. The extra-point failed, making it 6-0. DaSilva found Jaiden Solitro just before the half, scoriing from 34 yards out with 12 seconds to go in the first half. A two-point conversion was successful, making the score 14-0 at half.
A fourth quarter 64-yard pick six from Kevin Gousie Jr. put the seal on the game with 3:38 to go, answering back from an Austin Prep touchdown four minutes prior. The extra-point missed, making it a 20-0 score, the eventual final.
D-R plays against Oliver Ames, on the road, on Friday.
Whitman-Hanson 7, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Foxboro was blanked by Whitman-Hanson, moving Warriors to 0-2.
Foxboro plays again on Friday, on the road against Plymouth South.
Canton 29, Norton 0
CANTON — Norton fell behind 19-0 at the half and was unable to dig out of the hole against Canton, falling to 0-2 on the season.