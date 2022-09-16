MANSFIELD — The North Attleboro High football team pulled out a wild 27-21 overtime win over Mansfield High Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season.

A 10-yard pass from Rocketeers quarterback Chase Frisoli to Aidan Conrad on the first possession of overtime put North ahead, but a failed conversion attempt left the door open for Mansfield, which needed to score from the 10-yard line. A defensive stop on fourth-and-1 sealed the win for North Attleboro. It