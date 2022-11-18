MILFORD — The second-seeded North Attleboro High football team twice faced a 14-point second-half deficit to No. 6 seed Wakefield Memorial High in their MIAA Division 3 state semifinal Friday night, and twice responded with touchdown drives to cut it to one possession. But the Rocketeers ultimately were not able to fend off the balanced Warriors offense as Wakefield earned a 31-24 victory at Milford High.
The unbeaten Warriors (11-0) advance to the MIAA Div. 3 Super Bowl while the Rocketeers (7-3) fall just short of a second consecutive trip to Gillette Stadium.
“They’re dynamic offensively,” Rocketeers head coach Mike Strachan said of Wakefield, which held a 341-321 edge in total yards. “It’s tough to match their speed. They did some really good things offensively to us and I think we got down quick in the in the first half. I think we did pretty well in the second half, but the first half they outplayed us for sure.”
North Attleboro cut the Wakefield lead to 31-24 with 3:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Rocketeers covered 63 yards in 10 plays as sophomore quarterback Chase Frisoli completed five of his eight passes on the drive. Frisoli split a pair of Wakefield defenders on a perfectly-placed 14-yard touchdown toss to senior captain Nathan Schultz to cut it to one possession.
That drive came after the Rocketeers previously answered Wakefield’s nine-play touchdown romp coming out of the second half. North Attleboro cut Wakefield’s lead to 24-17 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter after a 13-play, 73-yard possession. Frisoli (12-for- 21, 136 yards) found Jack Munley twice for chain-moving receptions while Schultz (11 rushes, 86 yards) was equally impactful. Schultz converted a third-and-5 and picked up three yards on fourth-and-2 to set the Rocketeers up inside the red area. Senior captain Greg Berthiaume capped the 13-play possession with a 15-yard touchdown run behind right guard Daniel Locke and right tackle Nolan McLaughlin.
North Attleboro scored on drives of 14, five, 13 and 10 plays in the contest. The Rocketeers averaged a notable 5.8 yards per carry with 185 yards on 32 rushing attempts.
“The offense, I thought, did enough to win for us today,” Strachan said. “We just didn’t do enough defensively.”
The tandem of Wakefield senior quarterback Javin Willis (18-for-25, 223 yards, three touchdowns) and tight end Ian Dixon (five rec., 55 yards) combine for three scores with all three coming on fade routes into the end zone. Wakefield senior running back Nathan Delgado (21 carries, 106 yards) complemented the balanced effort with his patient style in the backfield. That was on display as Delgado took the handoff seven times on Wakefield’s nine-play drive coming out of the intermission. His 11-yard touchdown on third-and-2 gave the Warriors a 24-10 advantage with 7:22 left in the third quarter. But it was his gain of nine yards on third-and-5 which might have served as one of the biggest third-down conversions for the Warriors, who went 6-for-8 on third down in the contest.
“Two fade balls to (Dixon), he’s a really good football player for them,” Strachan said. “I thought the quarterback (Javin) played really well. He’s fast, he’s shifty. They converted on third down. So it’s hard to combat that.”
Wakefield scored on each of its three first-half possessions en route to a 17-10 advantage at the half. The Warriors final drive of the first half covered 70 yards in just eight plays and 2:29. It was a quick response after a North Attleboro five-play drive tied the game 10-all. Schultz scored a 40-yard touchdown run on that possession, taking a handoff on the right side before cutting it back left. He had a 15-yard gain to start the drive, as well.
“I felt we settled down in the second half, but at that point was too late for us,” Strachan added. “But they’re a good team. They’re a good football team.”
Strachan and the Rocketeers now will get ready to face Attleboro High on Thanksgiving Day.
“It’s surreal. We didn’t want to end like this,” Strachan said. “They’re a team that I want to go see practice every day. They’re the kids you want to be around. They work hard. They take to coaching. And they’re just, they’re awesome kids. We got one left on Thanksgiving, which was very meaningful for us and we’ll get ready for that.”