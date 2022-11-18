MILFORD — The second-seeded North Attleboro High football team twice faced a 14-point second-half deficit to No. 6 seed Wakefield Memorial High in their MIAA Division 3 state semifinal Friday night, and twice responded with touchdown drives to cut it to one possession. But the Rocketeers ultimately were not able to fend off the balanced Warriors offense as Wakefield earned a 31-24 victory at Milford High.

The unbeaten Warriors (11-0) advance to the MIAA Div. 3 Super Bowl while the Rocketeers (7-3) fall just short of a second consecutive trip to Gillette Stadium.