NORTH ATTLEBORO — Make that two straight wins for the North Attleboro High football team as the Rocketeers scored five first-half touchdowns en route to a 40-6 rout of Tri-Valley League member Westwood High Friday night in a non-playoff game at Beaupre Field.
Jacob Silva and Tommy Whalen each rushed for 60 yards, while North quarterback Casey Poirier combined on a 4-yard scoring strike to Ethan Friberg with 13 seconds left in the first half to build a 34-0 margin.
The return of senior running back Jared Penta after a season-long injury jump-started the Big Red as he scooted 43 yards to the Wolverines’ red zone to set up the go-ahead TD.
North Attleboro scored on its first offensive series with Silva going in from seven yards out four minutes into the game. The North defense then provided an interception by Duane Bryant and a 3-yard return for a touchdown.
The Rocketeers tallied three times in the second quarter — Tom O’Neil (1-yard run), Trevor Hewitt (1-yard run) and Friberg’s reception. Meanwhile Justin Vecchiarelli hit four conversion kicks for North.
The Rocketeers closed out the scoring parade with 2:05 remaining in the game as Dylan Eberle scored from 12 yards out.
Dighton-Rehoboth 31, Norton 0
REHOBOTH — Sophomore fullback Brady Walsh rushed for 210 yards on 15 carries, scoring three TD’s as the Falcons of D-R routed Norton in a non-playoff game at Robert T. Roy Field.
“He’s been a big part of our offense and things opened up for him,” D-R coach Dave Moura said of getting more touches for Walsh in the second half of the season.
The Falcons (3-7) scored on their first two offensive series and owned a 17-0 halftime lead. The Falcons’ defense forced two Lancer fumbles, while a Walsh interception and 36-yard return set up Adam Perreira’s 27-yard field goal with 5:04 left in the second quarter.
Walsh bolted 73 yards for a TD on D-R’s first series and then tallied twice in the third quarter, on runs of 15 and 30 yards — Perreira both times hitting the conversion kick.
D-R QB John Marcille completed 10 of 16 passes for 126 yards with Ishamel Christmas and Jaren Ramos (also 80 yards rushing) each having three catches.
Somerset-Berkley 25, Foxboro 22 (OT)
SOMERSET — Brandon Medeiros hit a 17-yard field goal to cap Somerset-Berkley’s first drive in overtime as the Blue Raddiers rallied from a one touchdown deficit entering the fourth quarter to trump the Foxboro Warriors.
Foxboro (5-5) held a 22-15 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Blue Raiders knotted the score just two minutes into the session on a 22-yard run by Corey Riendeau.
Foxboro took possession of the ball to start overtime, but was unable to convert a field goal chance.
Warriors’ quarterback Shayne Kerrigan rushed for two TD’s and passed for another. Kerrigan scored on a 21-yard run late in the second quarter and threw a two-point conversion pass to Chris McNamara to pull the Warriors to within 15-14 of Somerset-Berkley.
On Foxboro’s first series of the second half, Kerrigan threw a 28-yard TD strike to Lou Sulham and then a two-point conversion pass to Ryan Hughes to put the Warriors in front.
Foxboro had taken the lead on its second play of its first offensive series, with Kerrigan bolting for a 72-yard score.
Somerset-Berkley took the lead on an Ethan Robidoux 6-yard run with 1:16 left in the quarter and a Medeiros conversion kick. Then Rob Staker tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Medeiros and a two-point conversion pass to Andrew Romero to put the Blue Raiders in front 15-6.
Cohasset 34, Seekonk 14
SEEKONK — The South Coast Conference Warriors tallied twice in the first half, but went scoreless in the second half in losing their Division 7 non-playoff game at Connolly Field.
Seekonk (6-5) faced a 14-0 deficit as Cohasset scored on its first two series.
Seekonk junior QB J.T. Moran connected with senior wide receiver Jack Murphy in the first quarter on a 65-yard TD and then a 25-yard TD toss to J.T. Clarke in the second quarter.
Moran was 25-of-45 passing for 307 yards with two TDs and a pair of interceptions to go with eight carries for 40 yards rushing. Murphy had 11 receptions for 180 yards while Clark made seven catches for 62 yards.
Hull 12, Tri-County 7
HULL — The Cougars of Tri-County took a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter, but a holding penalty nullified a first down and goal situation and a second touchdown bid. The Pirates of Hull High held and then scored on a 90-yard run with three minutes left in the Division 8 non-playoff game.
“Their offense never left the field,” Tri-County coach Kahn Chace said of the Pirates using a nine-minute drive in the third quarter to get on the scoreboard.
Jordan Pina put Tri-County in front with a 7-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter and Kolbie Blakely’s conversion kick out the Cougars (5-5) in front.
The Cougars recovered an onside kick, but were unable to convert.
