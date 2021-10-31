STOUGHTON — It was the fourth victory of the season for the MIAA Division 3 playoff-bound North Attleboro High football team Saturday, a 42-7 rout of Stoughton in a Hockomock League game.
The victory was the third over the past four games for the Rocketeers, the third 40-point-plus performance of the season, and put North in second place in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League with a 3-1 record behind unbeaten Foxboro.
The Rocketeers (4-3) scored on all four of their offensive series of the first half, gaining a 35-7 lead with senior captain Tyler Bannon scoring twice, on runs of 36 and one yards.
Junior Nathan Shultz provided the fireworks for the Rocketeers by scoring a pair of second-quarter TDs within the span of 1:14, including the return of a punt for 55 yards, North’s fourth touchdown of the first half.
Bannon finished off North’s first series with a 36-yard TD run, and again on North’s fourth offensive set of the first half, scoring from 14 yards out with 1:24 left until halftime.
North senior Tyler DeMattio scored on a 1-yard run just 1:30 into the second quarter, in addition to hitting five conversion kicks.
Shultz snared a 40-yard scoring strike from freshman QB Chase Frisoli at 4:20 of the second quarter to create a 21-0 lead. After the Rocketeers stuffed Stoughton on its ensuing series, Shultz gathered in the Black Knight punt and defied no less than four would-be tacklers en route to a 55-yard six-point scamper at 5:34.
North recovered a Stoughton fumble of its first punt of the game to set up its final TD with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. North added a fifth TD on offense at the outset of the second half when Greg Berthiaume scored from two yards out and Connor Ruppert hit the conversion kick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.