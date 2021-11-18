FOXBORO — Nobody has been able to get a hand on the Warriors of Foxboro High.
The Hockomock League’s Davenport Division champions have won nine straight games due to possessing the most prolific offense (405 points) among the 11-school membership .
The Warriors have scored 38 points or more in eight of those games, 42 points or more seven times.
In winning their first two MIAA Division 4 playoff games, Foxboro has put 87 points up on the Jack Martinelli Stadium scoreboard in beating Newburyport (by 32 points) and Wilmington (by 21 points).
Now the next test arrives Saturday night at 7 at Veterans Stadium in Quincy against once-beaten Duxbury in the semifinals of the Division 4 playoffs, with the winner ingearn the right to advance to a Super Bowl game at Gillette Stadium.
The Warriors would very well like to route themselves up South Street onto Route 140 and then along Route One to Gillette Stadium.
Other than a season-opening loss to MIAA Division 2 playoff semifinalist Milford, only North Attleboro (a 21-14 Foxboro win at Community Field) has been able to be competitive with the Warriors.
The challenge for No. 3 seed Foxboro is that No. 2 seed Duxbury is a carbon copy.
Other than a 27-14 loss to Hockomock League foe Franklin on the third weekend of the season, the Green Dragons have run, passed and defended their way to six straight wins – scoring 30 points or more in each of those half-dozen outings.
How impressive has Duxbury been? The Green Dragons have won their six games by margins of 39, 30, 29, 35, 35 and 25 points.
“They are as good as advertised,” Foxboro High coach Jack Martinelli said of the Green Dragons being deemed among the top 10 teams among all divisions in the state.
“They’re like playing North (Attleboro), like playing Milford combined,” Martinelli added of Duxbury’s physical stature, its run-pass options and explosiveness. “If you take the best 11 defensively and the best 11 offensively from North and Milford, that’s them.”
But has Duxbury encountered an opponent with the offensive weapons and firepower that Foxboro puts on the field?.
Foxboro senior quarterback Tom Marcucella has thrown for 22 TDs, including 10 to Rashaad Way.. Meanwhile, junior running back Dylan Gordon has emerged as a true Hockomock League MVP candidate with 23 rushing TDs and six receiving TDs.
In Foxboro’s nine-game win streak, only Wilimgton (21 points) has been able to score more than two TD’s against the Warriors.
“They’re (Duxbury) pretty much 50-50,” Martinelli said of the Green Dragons’ run-pass mix on offense. “They’ve been able to move the ball and score points against everybody.”
Matt Landolfi took over the Duxbury program after a scandal scarred off-season resulted in veteran coach Dave Maimaron being released. From 2005-19, the Green Dragons won 147 games and four Super Bowls. Duxbury won three games during the Fall-2 spring season.
Duxbury might be a big bigger physically than Foxboro, “in spots,” Martinelli said.
Foxboro rests its prowess on 225-pound senior Dylan Kerrigan, 205-pound senior Eric Kristenson and 270-pound senior Aidan Hughes.
For the second consecutive weekend, Foxboro will have a Saturday game rather than the customary Friday night schedule. Any extra day can help with bodies recovering physically, with game film review and installing a game plan.
“Everybody has the same x’s and o’s, but it comes down to the kids executing. That determines the outcome of the game, unless there are unusual mistakes or unusual circumstances.
“Sometimes too much, having the extra day is not as good as it sounds,” Martinelli said.
“I’ll be perfectly honest, since week one, our kids have approached every game the same. Whether it was the first scrimmage going over to KP (King Philip) to where we are now, I don’t see a difference. It’s business as usual.”
