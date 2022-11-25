WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional football team couldn’t hold off Franklin High on Thursday, losing its Thanksgiving Day tilt, 29-28.
The loss, however, does not cap the end of the season for the Warriors. Attention now turns to the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl next week against No. 4 Catholic Memorial.
“We’re going to regroup here and shake that off,” King Philip head coach Brian Lee said. “It feels bad, but you’ve got another game, so you’ve got to come ready and stay prepared. That’s what we’ll do.”
Franklin struck first on a 69-yard touchdown on a Jace Lyons pass to Luke Davis. Not long after, Will Astorino scored his first of four touchdowns to even the score at seven points a side.
With the Lyons-Davis combo leading the Hockomock League in passing and receiving touchdowns, Lee said they were tough to slow down all game.
“We had trouble stopping them all day. They definitely had us over-matched,” Lee said. “We had trouble. We were just trying to slow them down and knew it was going to be hard.”
Astorino’s second touchdown of the day was a 12-yard run to make it 14-7, but Davis was hit by Lyons again for a 6-yard score to bring it back even before the game reached halftime with the score 14-14.
A third Astorino touchdown came at 8:29 in the third quarter to give the Warriors the lead, which was extended following a Rudy Gately interception on Lyons. KP quarterback Tommy McLeish hit Astorino for his fourth score, first receiving, to make it 28-14 near the midway point of the third quarter.
From there, Franklin surmounted a rally that started with another Davis receiving score from 19 yards at two minutes left in the third quarter. Then with just under three minutes to go in the game, Franklin again found paydirt on a Michael Davide 1-yard run.
The dagger for the Warriors came on a gutsy two-point conversion that saw Lyons hit Davis from short yardage for the go-ahead point. Down by one in the final moments of the game, the Warriors were unable to get into field-goal range, turning it over on downs.“I should have probably taken a timeout (before the two-point conversion), but I thought we knew what they were going to do,” Lee said. “We just didn’t communicate enough or as well as we wanted to. It just kind of slipped through our hands. ... We knew it was going to be a battle, but they just made more plays than us.”
Bishop Feehan 48, Bishop Stang 8
ATTLEBORO — It was another banner day for the Bishop Feehan run game as the Shamrocks rolled over Bishop Stang, dominating the ground.
“Everything went about as good as it possibly could’ve went,” head coach Bryan Pinabell said. “Really happy for the boys and for those seniors to close out their career with a solid victory was very gratifying.”
Nick Yanchuk went off in the win, as the senior running back ran for 365 yards on the ground and five scores. He finished the season with 2,199 yards on the ground and the school record in single-season touchdowns with 30.
Pinabell knew he was near the rushing mark of 2,000, but didn’t think he’d get there.
“Going into the game, I didn’t think we thought he had a chance to get that kind of yardage,” Pinabell said. “It’s a rivalry game, they’re always ready to play us. Then we get to halftime and I see we’re 109 yards away. ... Truthfully we kept the ball between tackles. ... We just executed very well.”
Yanchuk was joined by Dante Bruschi (74 yards) and Eddie Cinelli (2 yards) with rushing scores. Bruschi eclipsed the 100-tackle mark in the win as well for the second consecutive season.
A collective group effort with a lot of seniors involved, Pinabell said another foundation of success has been laid for the program after a Final Four appearance and a record of 6-5.
“I feel like every class that’s come through Feehan since I’ve been here has set a foundation for the next group,” Pinabell said. “Obviously, from a talent perspective, this group is tough to replace. I can’t deny it. Leadership they’ve left behind, a foundation of hard work and good culture, we’ve got some good players in the junior class who are going to take that to the next step. We’ve been blessed.”
Bellingham 38, Norton 36
NORTON — Norton trailed late and was unable to take a lead in the final minutes against Bellingham, losing its Thanksgiving day tilt.
On offense for the Lancers, Colby Cerrone went for 380 yards on the ground on 30 carries. Norton head coach Jim Artz said Cerrone’s process coming back from injury was to ease him back into the system slowly until Thanksgiving.
Artz said it’s possibly a school-record type of day.
“Colby Cerrone needs a lot of credit for today,” Artz said. “It’s going to be something I have to look at, but he might have set a bunch of school records with that performance. ... He was a little timid at first, but he made a great physical run and from that point forward he was unbelievable.”
A late touchdown with no time on the clock before halftime had Norton down 20-14, a big play to take momentum from the Lancers. Artz said multiple areas needed to be better, and it all compounded with one another.
“We wasted an unbelievable effort on (Cerrone’s) part with just poor tackling, bad play at times,” Artz said. “We should’ve tackled better, we needed to cover better. We just needed to make one more stop.”
With the Lancers now entering the offseason, Artz said lessons must be learned when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. Norton (1-9) has held a lead in eight games played.
“The positives are the offensive line blocked incredibly well. We executed offensively extremely well,” Artz said. “My thing at halftime is, ‘You’re running out of opportunities to learn the lesson.’ Unfortunately, we didn’t learn the lesson again. ... We needed that one pivotal play. We never forced that. Going forward, it’s attention to detail.”
Capping off a tough season, Artz said that despite the struggles of the year, he’s happy with how his guys didn’t roll over and quit when times got tough for them.
“Unbelievably proud. It’s so hard because you want great things for your kids,” Artz said. “You want to see them happy, see them experience the joys this game can bring you. When it doesn’t happen, it’s heartbreaking. They worked incredibly hard, a class-act group of kids. You want so badly for these things to work ... I’m unbelievably proud of them they kept battling.”
Seekonk 40, Dighton-Rehoboth 27
SEEKONK — Seekonk rolled past Dighton-Rehoboth, entering halftime up 32-13 and maintaining the lead the rest of the way in the Thanksgiving-Day win.
Two weeks of preparations were put into the win, which caps off a Seekonk season at 6-4 with a Division 6 postseason appearance. D-R caps the year with a record of 3-7.
“I think the biggest thing was whenever you have two weeks to prepare for an opponent, you can see it in the game play,” Seekonk head coach Jason Azulay said. “We knew what they were going to do defensively depending on what we ran. They gave us exactly what we thought they were. To have that time to script and practice the plan, that really put us on pace offensively.”
The Warriors dominated the ground on offense as Jaden Arruda rushed for 196 yards and scored twice, one from 4 yards and another from 10 yards. Harry Murphy rushed for 107 yards and ran in a 25-yard and 1-yard touchdown.
Arruda also completed three passes out of just five attempts, one to Kevin Crowe for 45 yards and two to Evan Seals for nine yards — one of which was a 4-yard touchdown.
“We knew running the ball was their strength and I knew our run defense was not our biggest strength throughout the year,” D-R head coach Kevin Gousie said. “I anticipated trying to run against us, which they did very well.”
Dighton-Rehoboth was led by a 135-yard day from Cole Bilodeau, 80 of which came from his last of two touchdown runs. Joel Dasilva passed for 215 yards, 113 going to receiver Evan Thibert. Kevin Gousie Jr. (50 yards) and Thibert had one receiving touchdown each.
“He’s been scoring a lot of point for us throughout the year,” Gousie said of Bilodeau. “He’s very elusive, quick, difficult to tackle. He did it again today. He’s been a big-play guy for us all year. ... Today, 80-yard touchdown, probably should’ve been tackled three or four times.”
Defensively for Seekonk, Chris Amaral had a safety, while Sebastian Garcia had a sack and Josh Troiano and Murphy each had interceptions.
Cam Newman led D-R in tackes with 11, two for losses, and he also forced a fumble. Cam St. James had eight tackles.
Azulay said it was a year of overcoming diversity, as the team battled injuries that saw them down to their third running back among other things.
“To finish with a winning record, beating D-R, getting kicked out of the postseason, losing Harry Murphy in the first scrimmage ... battling diversity all year and to end the season on a high note,” Azulay said. “Especially these last two weeks, we showed what we really are and what we could’ve been had we had all the pieces of the puzzle.”
For D-R, only eight seniors depart the program as the Falcons look to next year in an effort to improve.
“We didn’t have a big group, but they were a fun group,” Gousie said. “They were fun to coach and always gave their best effort. They led our team this year just like you want the seniors to do. They did a good job for us.”