Seekonk High quarterback Jaden Arruda leads the Warriors into Thursday’s season-ending football showdown with Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High in Seekonk.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

SEEKONK — Just 15 minutes from each other down Route 44, the Seekonk High Warriors and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High Falcons have been football rivals ever since both schools were created in the 1960s.

As with the Massachusetts traditions, they play each other each year on Thanksgiving morning, with this year’s game marking the 55th time the two have tangled on the holiday gridiron, and this time it will be at Seekonk High’s renovated Connelly Field.