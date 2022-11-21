SEEKONK — Just 15 minutes from each other down Route 44, the Seekonk High Warriors and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High Falcons have been football rivals ever since both schools were created in the 1960s.
As with the Massachusetts traditions, they play each other each year on Thanksgiving morning, with this year’s game marking the 55th time the two have tangled on the holiday gridiron, and this time it will be at Seekonk High’s renovated Connelly Field.
“D-R’s been a big game for a very long time, I remember from when I was a student at the high school,” Seekonk head coach Jason Azulay said. “It’s one of those distinct rivalries with the school that’s just a town over from you.”
Despite the two teams having seen different levels of success this season with Seekonk at 5-4 and D-R at 1-6, the records are irrelevant with both teams gearing up for the renewal of their rivalry.
“It’s been the same schedule that we’ve had for game weeks,” D-R head coach Kevin Gousie said regarding his team’s preparation. “We’ve gone a couple days of less physicality to let the guys heal for a couple days. For the rest of the week, we’ll be full go, just like any other game week.”
Seekonk is also going full blast, prepping for the Falcons.
“We played two Thursdays ago, and I gave them the weekend and then we bounced back and practiced every day leading up our JV team’s game on Friday,” Azulay said. “I gave them this weekend, and we’re going all in leading up to it. There’s a lot of hype for our players about it.”
The Falcons took home the win in last year’s finale, 20-14, but the Warriors look to bounce back on their home turf this year for some pigskin payback, led by quarterback Jaden Arruda, who amassed nearly 220 combined passing and rushing yards last time out in a 30-0 blowout of Bellingham.
Due to COVID, this will be the first Thanksgiving game held at Seekonk High in three years. With the new turf that was installed at Connelly Field, players and the coaches are looking forward to the chippy, hardnosed type of play that has come to be expected of the Warriors-Falcons Thanksgiving Day game.
This contest will also spell the last game for the seniors on both sides, who will strap on the pads and mark the end of their careers.
“It’s a special day for the seniors, this is their last game that they’ll remember playing,” Gousie said. “We always stress that it comes and goes so fast It’s great as a coach to see them play their last game after being around them for four years, but it’s sad for them to know it’s the last time that they’ll play this great sport.”
“It’s special and guys are going to be coming out of the locker room a little nervous,” Azulay said. “It’s the first home Thanksgiving game since their freshmen year because of COVID. This is their big highlight of their careers — it’s going to be very special for them. They don’t worry about playoffs or anything like that. They get to play in front of their family and community for the last time. They truly play for hometown pride.”
Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday at Connelly Field at Seekonk High School.
SEEKONK vs. DIGHTON-REHOBOTH
Dighton-Rehoboth leads, 37-18-1
