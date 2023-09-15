SEEKONK — The Seekonk High football team could only manage one touchdown in a 13-8 loss to Diman Vocational Regional at home Friday night.
A 23-yard TD strike from quarterback Nelson Martinez to Gavin Reich accounted for the Warriors only score. Seekonk’s defense was able to get to Diman in the end zone for a safety, keeping it a one-score game.
Martinez passed for 93 yards on five completions to go with three interceptions. Ben Figuerido ran for a team-high 84 yards on 18 attempts, Leading the team in receiving was CJ Cabral with 70 yards on four catches.
Defensively, the Warriors allowed 152 yards passing and 91 on the ground. They also had two interceptions and four tackles for a loss.
Seekonk (0-2) plays next Friday at Apponequet.
Dennis-Yarmouth 34, Dighton-Rehoboth 32
DIGHTON — The Falcons battled in a back-and-forth contest, but came up short.
D-R took a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, getting a 26-yard rushing score from Kevin Gousie Jr and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Joel DaSilva to Aiden Thurber as both conversion attempts failed.
Dennis-Yarmouth struck for three touchdowns in the second quarter, putting the Falcons behind at 21-12 entering the break. D-R answered at the 4:03 mark in the third quarter on a DaSilva pass to Evan Thibert from 6 yards out to make it 21-19 following a converted point after.
Dennis-Yarmouth boosted its lead again with a score with under a minute to go in the third to make it 28-19, but D-R answered with a David Diaz Taveras 3-yard run to make it a nine-point game. Dennis-Yarmouth answered again with a 32-yard rushing score at 5:58 to make it 34-25.
D-R capped the game with a 16-yard Gousie Jr. run with under five to go.
Tavares led the Falcons in rushing with a 122-yard game, scoring once on 19 attempts. In total Dighton-Rehoboth rushed for 229 yards, scoring three on the ground. Gousie was the second leading rusher with 45 yards on five carries.
DaSilva passed for 111 yards on 11 completions. Tavares ha 67 yards receiving, the team-high, on six catches.
Defensively D-R was led in tackles by Camryn Newman, who had six with one sack. Thibert had the interception and a pass break0-up, and Thurber had a sack.
Dighton-Rehoboth (0-2) hosts Oliver Ames on Friday.