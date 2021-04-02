SWANSEA — Robbie LeBeau rushed for 89 yards, J.T. Moran passed for 126 yards and the Seekonk High defense allowed the Case High football team just two trips across midfield on 10 offensive series as the Warriors notched a 19-0 shutout of the Cardinals Friday in a South Coast Conference game.
The Warriors were so dominant that they ran 47 offensive plays in the first half — 23 rushing and 24 passing — 30 more than the Cardinals, but still only led 13-0 lead at halftime.
Seekonk started three of its five offensive series in Cardinals’ territory during the first half. The Warriors played with confidence in moving the ball, converting four of seven fourth-down attempts.
“But we have a lot to improve upon, all of those little mistakes, a play here or there,” Seekonk High coach Vernon Crawford said of missing out on plenty of potential points.
Seekonk limited Case to just 18 net yards on 17 plays during the first half, held the Cardinals to gains of three yards or less on 12 of their 15 running plays, and forced eight first-half incompletions and eight more in the second half, including a streak of seven straight passing attempts.
The Warrior defense got an Aidan Peterson fumble recovery to end Case’s second offensive series at the Cardinal 46-yard line, while Josh Troiano, Jason Amaral and Aiden DiPalma all had seven-yard quarterback sacks.
“We were like a play away,” Crawford said of being unable to convert chances, while undermining other efforts with 60 penalty yards.
Other than Case starting its first offensive set at the Seekonk 44-yard line, the Cardinals never crossed midfield again until their third series of the second half with just over a minute left in the third quarter. Then at the Seekonk 10-yard line, the Warriors refused to budge, forcing three incomplete passes with a nifty fourth down bat-down by Petersen.
Seekonk drove 80 yards on 12 plays, consuming 4:42 of the clock on its second series to take the lead. The Warriors converted two fourth down situations in the drive, Case being assessed an offside penalty and then Will Smith rambling nine yards on a fourth down and 4-yard play. A play later, Nathan Clarke latched onto a Moran pass between a pair of Cardinal defenders to complete a 30-yard scoring strike.
The Warriors added a second TD in the final minute of the first half, a 39-yard, 11-play drive culminating with a Moran 3-yard run. In that series, Moran converted a fourth down and 2-yard play with a 5-yard run, then a fourth down and 10-yard situation with a 12-yard pass to Clarke, advancing the ball to the Case 15-yard line.
There could have been more points put on the Santos Field scoreboard as Seekonk was unable to convert a fourth down at the Case 16-yard line, a fourth down at the Case 25 and the Warriors were unable to cash in on a series starting at the Cardinals’ 43-yard line.
The Warriors’ defense set up their third TD on their first series of the second half, a 27-yard run by Moran. Jaden Arruda dropped a Cardinal runner for a 6-yard loss on second down, then DiPalma followed with a QB sack on the very next play.
“We’re just trying to get better game to game, we have a lot of work to do,” Crawford said.
The Warriors resume action Friday at Connolly Field against Bourne.
