SEEKONK — It was the feet of senior quarterback J.T. Moran and his daring second-half bravado that brought the South Coast Conference championship banner to Connolly Field for the Seekonk High School football team Friday night.
Moran accounted for 126 of his 179 rushing yards in the second half while scoring four touchdowns as the Warriors recorded their sixth successive victory with a 35-21 triumph over Fairhaven High for the Small School Division title of the SCC.
Moran directed the Warriors to touchdowns on their first three offensive series of the game on drives of 58 yards (seven plays), 62 yards (five plays) and 64 yards (seven plays).
It was Moran’s 28-yard bolt for six points with two minutes left in the third quarter that broke a 21-all deadlock and his conversion of a third-and-9 situation for a 36-yard TD romp with just over a minute remaining that placed an exclamation mark.
“That’s the type of player that he’s been for four years here now, the character of the individual that he is, that he’ll do whatever it takes to help us win a game,” Seekonk High coach Vernon Crawford said of Moran’s imprint on the Warrior program.
The strong-armed Moran, who is bound for the University of New England, is regarded as the most talented and gifted passer in the SCC.
“I wouldn’t have wanted this to end any other way,” Moran said of his final football game in Warrior blue on his home field. “My team was making plays and I was just following them.”
Moran alluded to senior linebacker Brenden Santos and senior linebacker Robbie LeBeau making four and 10-yard sacks two plays apart in the first quarter to end Fairhaven’s second series; senior linebacker Lukas Boudreau, who recovered a Fairhaven fumble at the Blue Devil 33-yard line with two minutes left in the third quarter; sophomore defensive lineman Josh Troiano who had a 6-yard sack and senior Will Smith batting down of a fourth-down pass two plays later that ended a last-gasp Blue Devils’ series with four minutes left in the game.
And it was also the alertness of Seekonk’s kick return teams to latch onto Fairhaven’s onside kick attempts — Jason Amaral at the Seekonk 42, Jacob Barreira at the Seekonk 36 and Smith at the Seekonk 35.
“Like anything in life, we tell them to do it hard,” Crawford said. “We had a lot of guys making plays, we would not be out-willed.”
Moran threw the ball just 15 times, completing eight for 196 yards — with trios of catches by Nathan Clarke for 79 yards and Greg Desmarais for 59 yards. He had two second half passes intercepted, both on deflections, the second of which resulted in Fairhaven tying the score at 21-all three minutes into the second half.
“We tried to slow them down,” Crawford said.
The Warriors limited the Blue Devils to one second-half TD on their first series, shut down Fairhaven on its final five series, and held the Blue Devils to 81 second-half rushing yards and to three completed passes.
Moran and the Warriors broke the 21-all tie on their third series of the second half, needing just three plays to do so. Moran completed a 28-yard pass to Aiden Petersen on the left to advance the ball to the Fairhaven 45-yard line. Then Moran barged through the Blue Devil defense on consecutive plays for gains of 17 and 28 yards in reaching the end zone.
With 4:09 left on the clock and possession of the ball at the 34-yard line, Moran and the Warriors beat Fairhaven and the clock with a six-play scoring drive. Moran carried the ball four times, having a first down gain of 12 yards; a second down gain of 16 yards to the Fairhaven 37; and then his bolt through the heart of the Fairhaven defense for his fourth TD, a 36-yard escapade.
“I wanted to make a few plays, I thought that we were just more physical than them,” Moran said.
Moran completed a 39-yard pass to Clarke, on a third down and 8-yard play no less to set up Seekonk’s first TD.
Moran ran for 25 yards to the Fairhaven 35-yard line, completed a 10-yard pass to Desmarais for a first down and then tucked the ball perfectly into the arms of Clarke in the end zone from 20 yards out for the Warriors’ second score with just over two minutes left in the first quarter to give Seekonk a 14-7 lead.
Seekonk regained the lead in the second quarter as Moran ignited the series with a 31-yard pass completion to Desmarais, moving the ball to the Fairhaven 33-yard line. Then Moran carried the ball three times for 20 yards, including his second TD.
After losing a season-opening game with Somerset Berkley, Crawford, Moran and the Warriors won a half-dozen outings, including a 22-7 decision over the Blue Devils to earn the No. 1 seed and home field for the SCC playoffs.
“I’m so proud of these kids, to go through what they had to go through (COVID-19, virtual learning, individual workouts), that’s what makes it special,” Crawford said. “We did it in style.”
