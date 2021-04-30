SEEKONK —Coach Vernon Crawford, the one-time New England Patriot and his Seekonk High football team, can’t wait to run onto Connolly Field Friday for their South Coast Conference playoff game against Bourne High.
“We’re excited to be playing more football, we’re happy to be out on the practice field all week too,” Crawford said of his Warriors (4-1) who have a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against the Canalmen in the semifinal round of the SCC’s Small School Division playoffs.
More importantly, Seekonk beat Bourne once already this season, at 28-19 decision at Connolly Field. The Canalmen (1-3) have lost three straight games, allowing 104 points over that span.
That is music to the ears of Seekonk High’s 6-foot-2 senior QB J.T. Moran, 190-pound senior running back Robbie LeBeau and receivers Nathan Clarke (6-4 senior) and Greg Desmarais (6-3 senior).
“Hey, we didn’t play that well the first time that we played them,” Crawford insisted. “I’m sure they’re going to be coming here confident. Both teams are 0-0 on the week, in the post-season.”
Seekonk controlled Bourne’s running game, but got burnt through the air.
“We know that mistakes can happen, that’s why we continue to practice hard, to get better at everything that we do,” Jordan said. “It may be an edge to be playing at home, but we aren’t looking past them one bit.”
Crawford has been encouraged by the development of the offensive line which has just one senior starter, 210-pound senior Brenden Santos.
Crawford sees an improved defense with 210-pound senior Gamble French and 6-foot-4 senior Lukas Boudreau at linebacker, LeBeau at defensive end and Santos being the heart of the line.
“I thought that we’d be a pretty good football team,” Crawford said of his nucleus of seniors and talent among the underclassmen. But gaining experience and developing depth was most important.
“We love it when we see that development, the kids getting better every week,” Crawford said. “To get to five wins would be great and then the chance to play another game.
“To play at home, for the kids and their families, to have some fans there supporting them, it’s good for them considering what they’ve been through this year.”
Upper Cape Regional at Tri-County
FRANKLIN — Tri-County coach Kahn Chace views each day on the practice field a bonus day for the Cougars.
With the pandemic affecting student-athletes in the classroom and on the playing field, with an abbreviated and altered season due to protocol safety, getting to a sixth game on the season has its rewards.
The Cougars (4-1) will host Upper Cape Friday in a 4 p.m. Mayflower League “crossover”game, the first meeting between the schools this season.
“We’re playing for our own championship, to win the last game of the season,” Chace said. “To end the season with five wins would be outstanding. Five out of six isn’t bad.
“The kids have had a really good time playing football.”
Upper Cape (3-2) has lost its last two games, by two points to Old Colony and a 21-point margin to Bristol-Plymouth.
The Cougars go as senior QB J.T. Sedam goes. In a 26-point shutout win on the road at South Shore Voke, Sedam carried the ball 20 times for 93 yards, scoring four times.
Sedam isn’t alone though as Chris McEnaney (16 carries for 70 yards) and Joe Leonard (33 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards) have been most complementary. And the Cougars get starting QB Angel Velez back from the injured list, likely to be used as a running back.
Sedam’s effectiveness and the Cougars’ ball control created 198 rushing yards and an eight-minute advantage in time of possession while playing turnover-free.
“Our line is really young too which is really promising, most of those kids will be back in the fall,” Chace said. “We’ve done a good job too minimizing our turnovers. It’ll be good to have our full team, our real team back. T.J. has been doing such a good job, we don’t want to tinker with that. The last couple of weeks have been more normal than the beginning of spring football.
