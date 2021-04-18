WAREHAM — The South Coast Conference’s Small School Division crown will be up for grabs for the Seekonk High football team.
Senior quarterback J.T. Moran threw a pair of TD passes to senior receiver Nathan Clarke and senior tailback Robbie LeBeau scored twice on runs as the Warriors routed Wareham 42-8 Sunday in an SCC game.
The Warriors won their third straight game, overcoming an early 8-0 deficit, by scoring on four straight first-half drives to gain a 27-8 advantage by halftime.
Seekonk (3-1 overall, 3-0 in the SCC Small) will entertain unbeaten (4-0) Fairhaven Friday at the Warriors’ Connolly Field with the Small School Division title on the line.
Moran completed three of five passes for 126 yards, including scoring strikes of seven and 55 yards to Clarke.
LeBeau rushed for 65 yards on six carries, including TD runs of two and 42 yards, as the Warriors managed play with a ground game. In addition to LeBeau, Moran (50 yards on five carries), Murphy (65 yards on four carries) and Arruda (30 yards on five carries) controlled the ball and the clock.
Wareham intercepted a Moran pass on the very first play of the game and converted that into the go-ahead TD, but the Vikings never ventured past midfield during the second half. Brenden Santos recovered a first-half Wareham fumble to set up one Seekonk scoring drive, while a Clarke pass interception set up the first fourth-quarter score.
West Bridgewater 21, Tri-County 12
FRANKLIN — The Cougars of Tri-County High had their unbeaten streak snapped at three games in losing the Mayflower League game Saturday to the Wildcats.
The Cougars gained a 12-7 lead in the second quarter, but were held scoreless through the second half.
“We ran out of gas,” Tri-County coach Kahn Chace said as the Cougars were limited to 114 yards of offense, 105 of which was on the ground. Moreover, West Bridgewater conducted 59 plays on offense, owning possession of the ball for 28 minutes. By comparison, the Cougars were able to manage just 24 plays.
The Wildcats converted 11 of 17 third-down situations and four of five fourth-down situations, one of which resulted in the go-ahead TD just before halftime.
“West Bridgewater plays really sound football,” Chace added of the Wildcats, who had dropped a two-point decision to Hockomock League member Taunton.
The Cougars got on the scoreboard on their third series of the game, a 10-yard run by Chris McEnaney with 30 seconds left in the first quarter. Tri-County took the lead on a 1-yard run by QB T.J. Sedam midway through the second quarter.
However, West Bridgewater regained the lead with 18 seconds left in the first half.
The Cougars did not have a turnover, but were inflicted with seven penalties for 55 lost yards.
The Cougars next have a game Friday at South Shore Voke.
