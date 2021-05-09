SEEKONK — A South Coast Conference championship had been taken, a sixth straight win, 35 points had been scored and attested to on the Connolly Field scoreboard Friday.
The Seekonk High School football team had beaten Fairhaven High for the second time within three weeks, but the most emphatic moment for the Warriors may have occurred later when coach Vernon Crawford addressed his players.
Almost in tears in what had been accomplished — without a 2020 spring or summer season of training or passing camps, with a 2020 fall season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with his student-athletes being forced out of classrooms into virtual learning sessions, without the everyday intellectual and personal-growth patterns, even for many a day without hope of ever putting football pads over their shoulders — Jordan embraced the moment dearly.
“I love you guys, for the joy that you have given me, to see the rewards of the hard work that you’ve put in,” Jordan. “It’s a championship that no one can take away from you.”
Immediately, without hesitation, the Warriors erupted into a chorus of “We love you Coach!”
The Warriors’ 35-21 victory over Fairhaven was, admittedly, a concession for Crawford. The former New England Patriot linebacker choreographs the Seekonk High offense with assistant coach Ryan Eaton. Whereas Jordan has a pass-first theory to take advantage of the skills of senior J.T. Moran, Eaton subscribes to the notion of dominating the line of scrimmage and running the ball, led by senior Robbie LeBeau and Moran.
“I call plays different than Ryan and he calls plays different from me,” Crawford admitted. “For me, we can throw the ball on anybody, and Ryan is more the traditional run game.”
The Warriors had a most-productive run (237 yards) and pass (196 yards) mix.
Moran guided the Warriors on scoring drives of 58, 62 and 64 yards on their very first three offensive sets of the game.
The Warriors overcame an early seven-point deficit when Moran scored the first of his four TDs, highlighted by his 39-yard pass to Nathan Clarke, advancing the ball to the Fairhaven 2-yard line on a third-and-8 play no less.
The Warriors took the lead on their next series, Moran combining with Clarke on a 20-yard scoring strike in the middle of the end zone, a set kept in motion by Moran’s 25-yard run to the Fairhaven 35-yard line.
The Warriors regained the lead at 21-14 when Moran scored his second TD, on an 8-yard run, the sequence kept alive by Moran completing a 31-yard pass to Greg Desmarais, advancing the ball to the Fairhaven 33-yard line.
The Warriors regained the lead for a third time on their third series (73 yards on three plays) of the third quarter. Seekonk was electric in completing the assignment, a first-down pass by Moran to sophomore Aiden Petersen for a 28-yard gain to the Fairhaven 45-yard line, then Moran barged through the Blue Devil defense on the very next two plays, for 17 and 28 yards for six more points.
“This is one of the smarter teams that I’ve ever had, I love the energy,” Crawford said.
Moran threw the ball just 15 times in the game, completing eight passes, six of those for gains of 20 yards or more.
In Seekonk’s running sets, Gamble French was instrumental as a true fullback in blocking for LeBeau and Moran, while Aiden Petersen and Evan Seals at the tight end positions were keys in creating space inside.
The Warriors ran the ball 29 times and netted gains of five yards or more on 17 of those. Moran (53 yards on six carries) and LeBeau (47 yards on nine carries) developed Seekonk’s run-pass mix during the first half. Then Moran rambled for 126 second-half rushing yards.
The Warriors overcame four penalties totaling 50 yards during the second half and saw a pair of Moran passes tipped and land in the arms of Blue Devil defensive backs.
Moreover, the Warrior defense kept Fairhaven out of the end zone for five successive second-half series — the Blue Devils’ starting sets also in favorable field position at the 23-, 44-, 34-, and the Seekonk 46- and 47-yard lines.
Also, the Warrior linebacking corps of Lukas Boudreau, French, LeBeau and Desmarais along with the never-ceasing inspired play by senior two-way lineman Brenden Santos limited Fairhaven to just three completed passes during the second half, and to gains of three yards or fewer on eight of its 17 rushes.
“What I love about my guys is that in big moments, they step up and make plays,” Crawford said. “We tried to slow them down. We did all the right things. Our guys played the game, we would not be out-willed. We did it in style.”
Crawford mentioned that he is most proud of the half-dozen or so seniors who will be playing college football — Santos (Westfield State), Moran (University of New England), and LeBeau (Anna Maria) among them.
According to Crawford, without every individual at Seekonk High, administrators, staff and students unifying as a team to battle the pandemic in their own way, the afternoons spent on the practice field it might never have happened.
Crawford was heartfelt in his appreciation for the Seekonk High student-athletes who allowed him to share in their everyday lives, and their maturation process. “This has been a great year; the kids are rooting for one another. I appreciate everything they’ve done. They’re good kids.
“I’m just so proud of these kids, after all of what they’ve been through, that’s why I love them so much.”
