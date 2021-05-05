SEEKONK — Vernon Crawford is led to believe that he has put more into coaching this pandemic-forced Fall-2 season of spring football than his players would sometimes care to admit.
The Seekonk High football coach and his Warriors may have had on-field workouts restricted by health and safety protocol, but Crawford and his assistant coaches are receiving “A’s” for their mentorship programs in developing positional improvement.
“A lot of times, you get these young men, you’re explaining something to them and they nodding their heads, ‘Yes, coach, I get it,’ but they don’t always ask questions,” Crawford said Wednesday after a positional Zoom meetings with the Warriors.
“But then you get five, six or seven of them on a Zoom just talking about what they have to do at their position and the kids come alive. They’re asking all sorts of questions.”
Crawford hasn’t had any questions this season about his Warriors, who will host the SCC Small School Division championship game Friday at Connolly Field against Fairhaven High at 6:30 p.m.
“That’s the one thing that I like about Zoom calls, you don’t really have to be on the field all that much to get things done,” Crawford said.
By virtue of handing Fairhaven its first setback of the season (20-7) three weeks ago, Seekonk claimed the No. 1 seed for the SCC postseason playoffs. While Seekonk (5-1) banished Bourne in the semifinal round, Fairhaven (4-1) put 49 points on the scoreboard in beating Case in the other semifinal.
Crawford admits that he relies and leans heavily on his assistant coaches. Crawford and Ryan Eaton serve as the offensive coordinators and game management strategists. Defensive coordinator Matt Brown handles the backs, John Johnston takes care of the defensive backs, while Tito Santos and Henry Lanciaux are in charge of the offensive and defensive lines.
“The biggest thing that we have to do is out-physical them and stop them from getting out to the perimeter,” Crawford said of reducing Fairhaven’s running game and forcing the Blue Devils off the field.
That job rests with the Warriors’ linebacking corps of 210-pound senior Brenden Santos, 190-pound senior Robbie LeBeau, 6-foot-4 senior Lukas Boudreau and 6-foot-2 sophomore Gamble French.
Since losing their season opener to Somerset Berkley, Seekonk has reeled off five straight wins.
“We can throw the ball on anybody, not many teams can stop us,” Crawford said of the dynamic Warrior duo of quarterback J.T. Moran and receiver Nathaniel Clarke
“For big moments, they step up,” Crawford added. “We have to be disciplined, not make stupid mistakes and take penalties. We had a lot of foolish penalties in that game (with Fairhaven).
“We have to stop their offense and not give up any big plays. We can’t fall behind. We have to be ready and match their intensity.”
Crawford never doubted his Warriors would find success.
“We’re just hitting our stride, we’re getting better and better each week,” he said.
The former New England Patriot never had a zoom meeting during his days in Foxboro, but film review and positional training were a necessary tool back then as well.
“I never thought about it, but now I love it,” Crawford said. “This is one of the smartest things as coaches that we’ve ever had. Those meetings, just with the linemen, just with the DB’s (defensive backs), the running backs, that’s what I like. Those kids can ask questions and not be embarrassed or feel bad. I love the energy there.
“I like where we’re going. A lot of these kids have to play football again in three months.”
