NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High football team is admittedly ahead of the curve and beyond many of the challenges that other area teams have encountered in preparing to play games.
That is in large part because of the number of seniors on the Rocketeers’ roster this season.
“Without a doubt, it helps,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said of the unusual circumstances of this Fall II season of spring football.
Without a customary offseason of training and conditioning, along with lacking a series of scrimmages and much of the weekly routine of pre-game film and situational review, as well as junior varsity and freshmen games, area football coaches are almost more concerned about what is happening off the field and the effects of the coronavirus upon their programs than the situations on the field.
“That’s what we were (in 2019), a young football team,” Johnson said of the sub-.500 season with juniors and sophomores on the field. “Those kids got that experience, they were out there and got to know what varsity football was about.”
North Attleboro has just one senior of experienced stature on the line — two-way guard-defensive end Harry Bullock.
Where the Big Red have a big advantage in senior leadership and experience is at the skill positions with brothers Matt and Jared Penta, Alex McCoy, Robbie Donovan and Jacob Silva.
That has been obvious as North Attleboro has piled up 89 points in winning its first two games of the abbreviated Hockomock League season. The Rocketeers make their home debut Saturday at Raymond Beaupre Field with a 1 p.m. kickoff against Oliver Ames.
“We have some experience and we have some depth at the skill positions, having kids with that experience does make a different. They’re leaders and they know how things work
“It’s been noticeable in practice too, having seniors around,” Johnson said. “We seem to be more efficient.”
Attleboro at Franklin
There is only one senior with stature and experience on the field for the Bombardiers — URI-bound senior wingback/linebacker Michael Strachan.
There are a few other seniors joining him, including running back Alex Bakowski and linemen Ryan Grover and Tanner Sherck, but all of them are in their first season of full-time duty. The remainder of Coach Mike Strachan’s roster are underclassmen.
“It’s hard to make it all work, the timing,” Strachan said of having a senior-less roster of starters. “We have three seniors playing. We’ve rushed. Then you get teams like Mansfield and Milford that are really stacked.”
“Hopefully Mlford got us ready for what we’re going to see Friday,” Strachan said of the 7 p.m. kickoff
Strachan knows that the Bombardiers need to start moving opponents around in the trenches in order to jump-start their offense.
“That’s what we’re going to improve on,” he said. “We just don’t have that team breakaway speed and that’s the difference.
“No doubt, experience makes a difference. We’re going to have to grind it, that’s the kind of game that we we play.”
King Philip at Milford
“I think having seniors in this league is an advantage,” King Phiip coach Brian Lee said, “kids in the mix who have seen everything before – they understand what’s going on,”
Lee only has one senior with game-day experience, with play-making experience, two-way lineman Pat Zarba, as the Warriors have a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Milford, bidding to extend their unbeaten streak to three games.
KP has a pair of other seniors, receiver Mike Zagrodny and center Kevin Pierro, as starters, but the Warriors are otherwise young and products of the junior varsity team. The juniors are almost auditioning for starting roles as seniors.
“We’re trying to get things organized and it just doesn’t feel like it,” Lee said of not having seniors, their leadership, their mentoring of underclassmen to assist in the weekly preparation.
Lee has to pinch himself when he sees KP 2-0, “but we’re not there yet,” he cautioned
The Warriors have to contend with the pass-oriented offense of Milford this week, then the multi-dimensional offense of Mansfield the following week.
“Milford looks really good,” Lee said. “They have a lot of really good players. And then it’s Mansfield. It gets harder as we’re going here so we need to figure things out at least stop making mistakes at this point.”
Canton at Foxboro
Through the years, “we’ve always been a senior-laden team,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said. This spring season is no exception and Martinelli is hoping that can translate into more W’s.
“With the seniors, for many of them, this is the last opportunity for them to play football, so it means the most to them,” Martinelli said, even with an altered preseason training and a reduced slate of games.
Foxboro, which takes on Canton Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Sam Berns Field, has several seniors among its offensive weapons. They include running back Chris McNamara, receivers James Kraus, James Stamatos and Luis Sulham and QB Cam Prescott with two senior linemen. On defense, Jon Moses, Ethan Tran, Trent Rennie, Mike Norvish similarly all have varsity experience and senior leadership.
“Having seniors, it helps the juniors,” Martinelli said of the continuity. “Sometimes, we’ve gone with seniors, almost to a fault, but this year, having seniors makes a difference.”
Foxboro scored a TD on its first series last week at Stoughton, but then went scoreless through the final three quarters, having to punt on five consecutive series in the 14-point setback.
“I don’t know if anybody can beat Stoughton, their three backs are as good as any I’ve seen,” said Martinelli, “We just have to prepare them for the challenges of the next week.”
