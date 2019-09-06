MILTON — The Bishop Feehan High football team presented new coach Bryan Pinabell with a first quarter lead, but the Shamrocks were unable to score again in a 17-7 loss at Milton High Friday night in a non-league game.
“We battled hard, we just couldn’t get another one in,” Pinabell said.
The game was tied 7-7 at halftime before Milton took the lead with a third- quarter field goal and then added a second touchdown with just under two minutes remaining to finish off a 48-yard drive.
Shamrock halfback Nick Norko completed a 51-yard pass to Billy Oram for the Bishop Feehan touchdown.
The Shamrocks crossed midfield three times during the second half, but were stopped on downs twice and had a missed field goal attempt.
Milton converted a key punt return when Bishop Feehan opted to punt on a fourth down and 8-yard situation, turning that into the clinching six points. The Shamrocks were unable to gather in any takeaways. Norko finished with 70 yards rushing.
Bishop Feehan next has a non-league game Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. at Holliston.
Case 28, Tri-County 14
SWANSEA — Cardinals’ quarterback Dan Silva rushed for three TDs and threw for another as Case spoiled the debut of new Tri-County coach Kahn Chace in the non-league game.
Tri-County took a 14-0 first quarter lead, but then went scoreless the rest of the way. The Cougars held a 14-6 lead at the half, but Case scored twice in the third quarter to take a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Canton 28, Dighton-Rehoboth 7
CANTON — Jaren Ramos scored on a two-yard run in the fourth quarter for the lone Falcon points as D-R suffered a season opening non-league loss to the Hockomock League Bulldogs.
Canton held a 14-0 lead by halftime. While D-R went without a turnover, the Falcons were unable to convert a pair of takeaways — a pass interception by Marcus Costa and a fumble recovery by Sam Branco.
