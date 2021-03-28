READING — The defense of the Bishop Feehan High football team stepped front and center in blanking Austin Prep through the second half, resulting in the Shamrocks taking home a 31-14 victory in the Catholic Central League game.
Nick Yanchuk scored on a pair of runs for the Shamrocks, while left tackle Carter Campbell moved into the backfield as a blocking fullback and scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter as Bishop Feehan notched its first victory of the season.
“We played a great defensive game, we bottled up their running game,” Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said as the Shamrocks limited Austin Prep to 27 net yards of offense during the second half and not one trip beyond the 50-yard line.
Shamrock senior defensive end Bill Oram recorded a pass interception in the second quarter for the Shamrocks.
Austin Prep took the lead with a return of the game-opening kickoff for a touchdown. But on the ensuing offensive set by the Shamrocks, their first series, the Shamrocks pulled into a deadlock. Billy Roche took in a 15-yard TD pass from Aidan Crump and Craig Scharland converted the extra point.
Scharland also booted a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter as the Shamrocks gained a 17-14 lead at halftime.
The Shamrocks amassed 288 rushing yards on 42 carries, while pass-oriented Austin Prep was limited to one net yard on the ground.
“The offensive line did a good job because they run a 3-3 front with a lot of blitzing,” Pinabell added. “And our defense kept everything in front of us.”
The Shamrocks make their home debut Thursday at McGrath Stadium with a 6 p.m. kickoff against Bishop Fenwick.
Milford 12, King Philip 0
The King Philip Regional High Warriors have allowed merely 21 points to opponents this season, and host Milford was the first of three foes to score twice in winning the Hockomock League game.
The Warriors forced Milford QB Brady Olson to 20 incomplete passes and to one first-half TD, but KP was foiled on two scoring chances in the recovery effort.
“We’re supposed to win games like that, giving up 12 points,” KP coach Brian Lee said. “I’m pleased with the defensive effort.”
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they had their first offensive series end on a pass interception; had a two-yard potential TD run by QB Charlie Grant on a fourth-down play deemed short of the goal line; and had a potential game-tying third-quarter drive, the Warriors’ first series of the second half, stopped short on a third-down-and-2.
“We had some momentum, we drove the ball pretty well, but it’s been difficult for us to score,” Lee added.
Grant completed eight passes for 69 yards, while Crawford Cantave (56 rushing yards) and Mike Malatesta (47 rushing cards) contributed to the KP ball movement.
KP surrendered just one big play, a 61-yard scoring strike from Olson to Carter Scudo on the first play of the second quarter. And the Warriors allowed just one sustained (45 yards) Milford drive, resulting in Max Martin’s 2-yard TD run at 4:15 of the third quarter.
KP had previously limited Taunton to one TD and kept Attleboro off of the scoreboard, while holding Milford to its lowest point total of the season Saturday.
“We’re fighting, we’re playing hard, but we make it difficult on ourselves when we can’t finish off drives and score some points,” Lee said. “We were in the game, that’s the frustrating part.”
The Warriors’ next challenge will be defending Kelley-Rex Division and Super Bowl champion Mansfield at Macktaz Field Saturday, with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
Tri-County 14, Southeastern Regional 9
With a patchwork offensive line due to injuries and COVID-19 protocol, and with starting quarterback Angel Velez sidelined with an injury, the visiting Tri-County Cougars dipped into their well of fortitude to win their second game of the season.
“We’re hurting, but we played sound defensively and didn’t give up any big plays,” Cougar coach Kahn Chace said.
Velez returned to the field in the fourth quarter and engineered a drive resulting in him scoring from seven yards out with 1:19 remaining.
Velez completed five of six passes for 44 yards, while the Cougars netted 120 yards on the ground.
Tri-County faced a 9-0 deficit as Southeastern used an 80-yard touchdown run and a safety early in the second quarter to jump in front.
The Cougar defense forced three takeaways, with two fumble recoveries and a pass interception, while the Hawks were penalized 10 times for 95 lost yards.
Chris McEnaney scored on a 10-yard run in the first minute of the second quarter to put the Cougars on the scoreboard, while Velez rushed for the two conversion points. The Cougars return to action Friday with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Blue Hills Regional.
Dighton-Rehoboth 42, Old Rochester 15
It was a demonstrative statement by the members of the Dighton-Rehoboth offensive line as to their blocking prowess as well as the running skills of Jaren Ramos.
The Falcons’ senior tailback found the space that the Falcon line presented and amassed 204 rushing yards on 13 carries, four of them for touchdowns (20, five, 30, 34 yards) as visiting D-R scored on its first five offensive sets in its first game of the South Coast Conference season.
“The offseason conditioning and the time that the kids put in was evident, they were ready to play,” D-R coach Dave Moura said. “We stuck to basics, we emphasized blocking and tackling.”
Other than ORR scoring on the third play of the game, with Bulldog QB Ryan Thomas racing 45 yards for six points, the D-R offense dominated time of possession while not having a turnovers.
The Falcons scored points in each of the first three quarters (14, 21, seven points) and owned a 35-7 lead at halftime.
“Credit the offensive line, they blocked well,” Moura added.
Ramos scored on a 20-yard run just 3:09 into the game on D-R’s first offensive series (a 65-yard drive) and again at 7:04 to finish off the second set.
Ramos added a 30-yard romp in the second quarter and a 34-yard scamper at 2:37 of the third quarter to finish off the Falcons’ first series of the second half.
Brady Walsh (87 yards rushing on 10 carries, with a 9-yard TD run in the second quarter) and Aidan O’Connor (43 yards rushing on six carries, with a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter) also factored into the Falcons’ plans. In addition, Connor Bain was true on all six of his conversion kicks.
The Falcons amassed 376 of their 440 net offensive yards on the ground
Also, senior quarterback John Marcille completed three of his four passes for 65 yards, two of those to Wes McQuillan for 54 yards.
“Jaren (Ramos) put in a lot of extra time,” Moura said of the Falcon runner’s preparation. “We have a good senior group of kids. They were hoping to have a season; they couldn’t be any happier being out there.”
The Falcons return to action and the road Friday at Bourne.
