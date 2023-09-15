ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High football team scored on the opening kickoff and never looked back against Attleboro High on Friday night, taking a 29-6 win.

A scintillating 85-yard runback by Jack Higgins up his own sideline shot the Shamrocks ahead 7-0 with Austin Clemente’s extra point just 13 seconds into the game.

