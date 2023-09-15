ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High football team scored on the opening kickoff and never looked back against Attleboro High on Friday night, taking a 29-6 win.
A scintillating 85-yard runback by Jack Higgins up his own sideline shot the Shamrocks ahead 7-0 with Austin Clemente’s extra point just 13 seconds into the game.
Attleboro then took over looking to answer quickly, but the Shamrocks, flying with energy, got into Attleboro’s backfield and forced a fumble that was recovered on the 9-yard line to set up a first-and-goal. It took Feehan three plays to find the end zone on a David Quinn 5-yard run to make it 14-0 with 10:42 to go in the first quarter.
Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said the start was a perfect way to build the confidence for his Shamrocks.
“I think the big plays early certainly gave us an opportunity to get some confidence,” Pinabell said. “We built off that. We knew they weren’t going back down. We had some chances in the red zone and didn’t convert, and that kept them in the game. We’ve got to do a little bit better in the red zone offense, but otherwise I’m happy for the boys. I thought our defense played lights out.”
The start was a punch in the mouth for Attleboro, which was coming off a 20-13 win over Old Rochester Regional last week.
“We got caught on our heels,” Attleboro head coach Jim Winters said. “That series, returning the kick, then we fumble, give them the ball on the 10, then we run into one another on the kick return. That’s three plays in a row where we shot ourselves in the foot, gave them a jump start. We just couldn’t get out. It felt like we were inside our 10 (yard line) the whole first half. We were trying to claw and get into halftime at that point.”
“It’s a good team, it’s a well-coached team,” Winters added of the Shamrocks. “You can’t give them a 20-point start, but I think we responded well after that. They punched us in the mouth and we didn’t respond quick enough.”
Attleboro was unable to answer on the following drive as well, getting backed up deep due to a sack by Sean Judge. Taking over at Attleboro’s 46-yard line, the Shamrocks capped their drive with a 33-yard connection from Owen Mordas to Danny Fasy to make it a 21-0 game with 6:41 to go.
The emergence and growing confidence of Mordas, a sophomore in his first season as starter, has been an early highlight to Feehan’s season. Pinabell pointed to a third-and-long situation where Mordas was able to convert for first down as a sign of his high football IQ.
“Owen is a great competitor. I think he understands the game really well,” Pinabell said. “Late in the game, it’s third-and-17, he had to get out of the pocket and knew where the first down was. You can’t teach that stuff. We’ve got to keep him healthy, that’s the biggest thing moving forward.”
The score remained 21-0 in favor of the Shamrocks to start the second quarter and the margin grew at the 8:06 mark on a safety where Judge was credited with another sack of Attleboro quarterback Matt Harvie.
Feehan’s offense started to taper off late in the second half, hitting a field goal off the upright and getting stuffed on the 5-yard line to force a turnover on downs. The defense, though, did ignite a short yardage drive on a Judge blocked punt.
The drive following the blocked kick led to a 27-yard field goal from Austin Clemente at the 7:44 mark in the third quarter to push the Feehan lead to 26-0.
Despite the desire to improve in the red zone, Pinabell praised his offensive coordinator for realizing Attleboro was effectively stifling the run, electing to go with perimeter passing plays with Mordas to move the chains.
“I really liked what our offensive coordinator (Steve Germain) did tonight,” Pinabell said. “He realized they were taking away the run and started attacking the perimeter. We were able to move the football, and at the end of the day that’s what you do. You move the football. ... That allowed us to eat some clock, maybe in an untraditional way.”
Attleboro’s offense started to move a little easier in the second half, even with Harvie under constant pressure. An 18-yard score by a diving Aidan Pantages at 3:35 in the third quarter was Attleboro’s lone score with a blocked extra-point.
Winters took the blame for the constant pressure for Harvie, who threw an interception under pressure while trying to throw it away, along with several sacks that put Attleboro in long yardage situations.
“I think I have to take some blame on that, I think,” Winters said. “I have to look back. When we moved to the quick game in the second half, we moved the ball and got it out of his hands a little quicker. I take the responsibility for that. Dropping him back with those guys pass rushing, it obviously wasn’t the right call.”
Attleboro (1-1) hosts its home opener next Thursday against New Bedford at 6 p.m. The Shamrocks (1-1) return for their second of three straight at home, hosting St. Mary’s of Lynn on Friday at 6 p.m.