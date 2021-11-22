NORTON — A share of the Tri-Valley League Small School Division football crown is within four quarters grasp of the Norton High Lancers.
Norton (7-2) can gain a share of the TVL crown with a Thanksgiving Day win at Bellingham High.
With an eighth victory of the season on the holiday, Norton (3-1) can gain a share of the TVL title with Dover-Sherborn (4-1), each having one league loss on the season.
“The league championship is still on the line,” Norton coach Jim Artz said. . “If you can’t get up for a Thanksgiving Day football game and can’t get up for playing for a championship — we talk about legacy — you’re playing the wrong sport.”
The Lancers won their first six games of the season, then were humbled at Dover-Sherborn and lost an MIAA Division 5 playoff game to North Reading.
The Blackhawks (4-6, two TVL losses) have lost three of their last four games, but three of their wins have come on home soil. Bellingham and Medway are both 2-2 in the TVL’s Small School Division.
Naturally, Norton would prefer a share of the title than a share of the runner-up spot.
The Lancers got off to a 6-0 start to the season, which is why Artz retrieved film from all nine games and reviewed his offense, defense and specialty teams.
“That put me in a good mood,” Artz said, coming to grips with two losses. “We’re 7-2 and playing for a league title 3 — there weren’t many people expecting that. There was not a lot of hype or hoopla. We were kind of an after-thought.”
Norton beat two Hockomock League schools to start the season, routing Sharon by 46 points and then taking home a confidence-boosting nine-point win at Canton.
The Lancers followed that up with a 21-point win over East Bridgewater and a 27-point win over Millis, sandwiched around, perhaps, the best win of the TVL season, a six-point decision at Adams Field against Medway. The Lancers made it 6-0 with a seven-point win over Dedham.
“What made me feel good going back and watching the game film was seeing the individual improvement and what they’ve accomplished through the course of the year,” Artz added.
Losing to Dover-Sherborn took Norton away from a top-eight seed and home field for the Division 5 playoffs and forced a gut-wrenching, look-in-the-mirror two-hour-plus bus ride to Pittsfield, returning with a 28-12 win.
The Lancers had seven players named to the All-TVL Team — senior defensive back (and quarterback) Nathan Tripolone as Defensive Player of the Year, senior center J.D. Artz as Offensive Lineman of the Year, senior Anthomy Tripolone at wide receiver, senior defensive back Jack Nihill, senior kicker Tom Mulvaney, senior defensive tackle Ben Litchfield and junior tackle Logan Moberg.
With nearly two weeks between their last outing and their trip to Bellingham, the Lancers have been able to nurse some nagging injuries to approach a clean bill of health for the 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day kickoff.
“Football can be a very cruel game,” Artz said. “You lose a game and you think it’s the end of the world. If you’re a basketball coach or a baseball coach and are 7-2, you think that you have a pretty good record.
“I thought that we did a pretty damn good job.”
