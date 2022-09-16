ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High football team’s defense reigned supreme on Friday night, picking off a pair of fourth quarter passes in a 27-7 win over Bishop Feehan High.

The Bombardiers scored 27 unanswered points in their home opener, getting their first on an Anthony Salviati scoop-and-score fumble from the 4-yard line. Ethan Lako knocked the ball loose for Attleboro, allowing Salviati to bring it into the end zone.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.