ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High football team’s defense reigned supreme on Friday night, picking off a pair of fourth quarter passes in a 27-7 win over Bishop Feehan High.
The Bombardiers scored 27 unanswered points in their home opener, getting their first on an Anthony Salviati scoop-and-score fumble from the 4-yard line. Ethan Lako knocked the ball loose for Attleboro, allowing Salviati to bring it into the end zone.
The play followed an interception of AHS quarterback Matt Harvie (11-of-19, 132 yards), allowing the Bombardiers to make up for the turnover. A converted extra point knotted the game at 7-7 with 10:17 to go in the second quarter.
Attleboro’s next score came after two facemask calls on Feehan in the same drive, with the first handing the Bombardiers 15 yards and the second cutting the distance to the goal in half, putting them on the 4-yard line.
An Adrian Rivera (77 rushing yards) rushing score capped a 59-yard scoring drive for the final lead change of the night. A blocked extra point attempt kept the game at 13-7, leaving Bishop Feehan room to strike back, but a score for the green and gold never came.
Insurance came for the Bombardiers in the fourth quarter on a Salviati interception that went for a score from 16 yards out. With 5:44 to go, and running out of options, Bishop Feehan was unable to move the ball past the 50 in the final minutes.
Harvie put the exclamation point on the win with a 24-yard scoring strike to Ayden Ramirez. A converted extra-point made it 27-7 with 1:25 to go, effectively ending the game with time still on the clock.
Attleboro head coach Jim Winters preached the halftime message of playing to win, which was repeated in the postgame huddle. The Bombardiers scored 20 points in the second half, with Brody McKenna intercepting a pass along with Salviati and other members of the defense holding back the Shamrocks from getting close to scoring range.
“We came out nervous, I think,” Winters said. “The first half the nerves kind of get set a little bit. We talked at halftime about not playing to lose, but playing to win and I think the kids came out in the second half with a little more energy. Salviati is a special player and he ignited it with the pick-six. Both McKenna’s, Brody and Cole, they’re special. Defense carried us.”
Winters noted the plethora of athletes that Attleboro had in the preseason, and his intentions on utilizing them to the team’s best strengths.
Harvie, Rivera, Salviati, Ramirez and McKenna are notable two-way athletes and all of them had a hand in the success on both sides of the ball in the win, showing how talented and deep Attleboro’s pool of players is.
“We have athletes and we’re putting athletes on the field,” Winters said. “That’s what happens, you put 11 athletes out on defense, they’re going to make something happen for you. That’s our motto and we’re aggressive with it, they make things happen.”
On top of the two scores, Salviati also had seven tackles. Lako led the Bombardiers in tackles with 10, including three for a loss. Brody McKenna had six tackles, three for a loss, and the interception.
Bishop Feehan’s lone score came off a turnover on the first play of the game. A backwards pass to Harvie’s left was ruled a fumble when incomplete and was recovered by the Shamrocks.
A three-play drive went 20 yards, with Dante Bruschi punching the ball home from the 10-yard line to make it 7-0 game at 10:28.
Bishop Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell praised the effort of his team, particuarly the defense. Bishop Feehan’s defense did pick off Harvie twice, including a tipped pass by Chad McHayle to Connor McHale that prevented a potential end zone try.
“Our kids played with great effort,” Pinabell said. “I thought we did some little things better this week and I give them a lot of credit, they played a great ballgame.
“We got to figure out some things on offense, but I can’t question our team’s effort.
The Feehan offense struggled to move the ball. In the second half Pinabell worked in some different looks on offense, switching in freshman quarterback Brayden Nassaney under center, but it failed as Nassaney threw two interceptions.
“We were just trying to get something going,” Pinabell said. “Our offense was struggling so we thought maybe it would give us a spike. I’m really proud of them, particularly the defensive side.”
Attleboro will play at New Bedford next Friday. Now 2-0, Winters said the buy-in process has been a contagious one for the blue and white.
“The kids, overall, they’re buying in,” Winters said. “They believe in each other and it’s contagious. If you don’t want to look at us, that’s fine. We’ll hopefully still catch some teams by surprise. It’s nice to get the ball rolling.”
The Shamrocks (0-2) play next Friday at St. Mary’s of Lynn.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.