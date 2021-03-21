MILFORD — Presented with the task of putting pressure on, arguably, the best quarterback in the Hockomock League and the accompanying best aerial attack, the Mansfield High football team’s defensive secondary certainly received an “A” grade in its accomplishments.
The Hornets limited UMass Amherst-bound Brady Olson to merely nine complete passes and to fewer than 100 passing yards, while intercepting three of his tosses in taking home a 20-7 victory.
The Hornets kept Brady and the Scarlet Hawks off of the scoreboard through the final three quarters in winning their second game of the season, taking definitive action to repeat as Kelley-Rex Division champions of the Hockomock League and certifying their spot as one of the premier teams in the commonwealth in the abbreviated Fall-II season for spring football.
Senior two-year starting cornerback Nick Bertolino, senior safety Cincere Gill, and senior Anthony Comer moved from a “nickel” package to the other cornerback role, with sophomore Ryan DeGirolamo at safety, and it proved to be the winning formula in the defensive secondary for the Hornets.
From Bertolino’s fumble recovery to put a halt to Milford’s first offensive set of the game, to Comer’s pair of aerial thefts on back-to-back Scarlet Hawk series and Gill’s pass interception in the fourth quarter, Mansfield pulled the plug on Milford’s intent to beat the Hornets in their first-ever meeting since joining the Hockomock League in 2013.
“We moved Comer (5-foot-10, 170) over to corner for this game and that proved to be a good move,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said. “Against their receivers, we felt that it was a good matchup because their receivers are all kind of small, quick kids — like (Julian) Edelmans — and he was good for us.”
The Hornets never trailed, taking the lead on the first of Comer’s two TDs: an 18-yard run four minutes into the first quarter on a “wildcat” hand-off from Gill.
Mansfield regained the lead at 14-7 on Comer’s second TD, the pass interception return — 14 yards four minutes into the second quarter — and the second of James Gilleran’s two conversion kicks.
“We didn’t sack him (Olson), but we chased him out of the pocket a lot and covered really well,” Redding added of Mansfield’s defensive schemes. “He made some nice throws, but we made him move quite a bit and we tried to bang their receivers at the line to kind of throw off the timing.”
It was Comer’s second pass interception which set up Mansfield’s third TD.
Most importantly, too: the Hornets tallied their third TD of the first half when senior QB Matt Boen polished off an 82-yard, 10-play series with a 3-yard run with 49 seconds left until intermission. In that drive, Mansfield kept its forward motion alive as Gill hauled in a pass from Boen for 21 yards and Comer polished off an 18-yard romp.
Notably, neither team scored during the second half.
Gill rushed for 117 yards on 20 carries for the Hornets while Comer (45 on eight carries) and Nico Holmes (43 yards on six carries) were instrumental in Mansfield being able to control its destiny.
“We played two good spread (offense) teams (also Franklin), and held them each to one touchdown,” Mansfield said. “I think Milford has the best quarterback in the league and some great receivers, as talented as any team in the division, so it was a must-win game for us” to win the Hockomock League title.
“Our defense played great, we gave up that one long run, but it was lights-out after that,” Redding said. Milford never advanced inside Mansfield’s 35-yard line during the second half.
“Comer and Gill’s pass interceptions were both third-down plays from around our 40, and they picked them off at the 20 — that was big,” Redding said. “As the game went on, we felt we had to keep making stops.
“We couldn’t finish a drive. Our offense was out of sync, penalties (10) were killing us, we were sloppy executing. We felt that every time that Milford got on offense, we had to get a stop or it could be 20-14.”
Next up for the Hornets is a 4 p.m. kickoff Friday at Taunton.
