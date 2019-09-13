FOXBORO — The King Philip High Regional football team and its defense came alive the second half, suffocating Foxboro High as they kept the hosts without a first down for 22-plus minutes en route to a 20-10 non-league victory at Jack Martinelli Field on Friday night.
King Philip sophomore Nick Viscusi had among the biggest defensive plays of the game. Viscusi intercepted a Foxboro pass on the third play of the second half and just two downs later, KP quarterback Rob Jarest handed it off to running back Ryan Halliday, who carried three defenders with him as he reached across the goal line. The 15-yard touchdown run by Halliday gave KP its first two-possession lead of the game and it was all they needed.
KP came away with three interceptions in the second half and held Foxboro to just 21 yards of total offense in the final 24 minutes. KP did not allow Foxboro to reset the chains until an 11-yard run by quarterback Shayne Kerrigan came with 42 seconds left in the 10-point game.
Foxboro never crossed into KP territory in the second half.
“There was a lot of defense out there, both ways,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said. “We improved on a few things offensively in the first half, but they dominated the second half.”
The interception by Viscusi was the first of three in the contest, all three coming in the second half, specifically. KP’s Jack Collentro had a pass fall into his arms on third-and-five in the fourth quarter and sophomore Charlie Grant had one of his own with 30 seconds left in the contest.
Throughout the second half, the KP defense added one forced punt and a turnover on downs with seven minutes remaining, which came as Foxboro fumbled a snap on fourth-and-two.
“I mean just, you know, we gave them some things, and (Foxboro) had some wrinkles we weren’t ready for, (so we) had to make some adjustments,” King Philip coach Brian Lee said. “Coach (Wassel, defensive coordinator) does that better than anybody.”
On the opposite side of the ball, KP relied on the ground game throughout the second half, throwing the ball just three times after the intermission. Halliday (23 carries, 89 yards) went for 52 yards in the second half while Jarest (11 rushes, 54 yards, 2 TDs) and Crawford Cantave (five rushes, 14 yards) complemented the rushing attack.
It proved too much for Foxboro, despite the hosts getting off to a strong start,
Foxboro scored on two of its first three possessions. Much like KP did in the second half, the hosts benefitted from an interception by T.J. Perry on KP’s second drive of the game. The interception and return by Perry set Foxboro up with a first-and-goal from the KP 2 yard line. Two plays later, Kerrigan kept it himself and crossed the goal line to give Foxboro a 7-6 lead.
And on Foxboro’s third offensive possession, Kerrigan orchestrated a 10-play, 53 yard drive, which was capped by a 25-yard field goal by Tyler James. Kerrigan (6-for-14, 85 yards) connected with Luis Sulham for a gain of 17 on third-and-15 and three plays later hit Ryan Hughes down the sideline for a gain of 22 on third-and-five. The kick by James gave Foxboro a 10-7 lead with 8:04 left in the first half.
KP had a decent offensive start of it’s own, however. King Philip opened the game on a 10-play, 68 yard drive capped by Jarest’s first touchdown run of the contest. Jarest hit receiver Alex Behling for a 36-yard gain on third-and-eight to keep the drive alive.
The visitors took the lead for good following an eight-play, 58 yard drive in the second quarter. That too was capped by a five-yard touchdown run by Jarest after Halliday had four carries for 25 yards on the possession.
“There’s plenty of good things there, but I said to the guys, we got a long way to go,” Lee said.
Following a bye week for both teams, Foxboro (1-1) will return to action against North Attleboro while King Philip (2-0) will travel to Franklin on Sept. 27.
