NORTH ATTLEBORO — After notching a pair of first downs and scoring a touchdown on its very first series of The Century Game Saturday at Community Field, the Attleboro High School football team then went eight consecutive series without advancing the chains.
The Bombardiers were not only forced to punt eight times, having one blocked, but did not notch another first down until five minutes remained in the game, while never advancing beyond the Rocketeers’ 46-yard line in North Attleboro’s 28-7 win.
“We couldn’t throw, that was the problem,” Attleboro coach Mike Strachan said of his team’s five attempted passes. “When you can’t throw, then they’re in the box (eight defenders within three yards of the line of scrimmage) the whole game.”
The Rocketeers limited the Bombardiers to gains of three yards or less on 19 of their 30 rushes — nine for zero or negative yards.
“Our defense was the difference in the game,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said.
While the unbeaten Davenport Division champions have allowed points in every game, no foe has scored more than two TDs off the Rocketeers (6-0), and four were limited to one TD.
“They do a lot of shifting and fading and they’re so big and strong,” North Attleboro defensive coordinator Jack Johnson said of the Bombardiers’ backfield and offensive line. “Those are a lot of tough (defensive) assignments.
“If we don’t adjust properly, then a gap or two is open, a guy is not covered,” Johnson added. “We felt that it we get them in some long situations, then we could blitz.”
Attleboro netted just 37 yards of offense and two first downs during the first half, being limited to minus-2 yards on four consecutive drives after taking the lead. Attleboro netted 46 yards of offense and two first downs during the second half, never venturing beyond the North 46-yard line — on the final play of the game.
“When you can’t throw, that makes it very difficult to run,” Strachan said.
Bombardiers’ running back Michael Strachan was limited to 28 yards on 11 carries and Andrew Bakowski limited to 25 yards on eight carries.
Meanwhile, North middle linebackers, senior Jacob Silva and sophomore Greg Berthiaume were wreaking havoc.
“Our punting too with Max Bumpus, we gave them a long field,” Jack Johnson said.
“We gave them a short field too, you can’t do that,” Strachan said of North Attleboro starting the final five of their seven first-half series at the 38, 34, AHS 13, AHS 46 and AHS 26-yard lines. “The muffed punt return was the turning point of the game.”
That allowed North Attleboro to gain field position, and the ball, at the AHS 38-yard line to start its third series of the game.
“That was the momentum change for us,” Strachan said. “They flipped field position on us.”
North Attleboro’s Jared Vacher, Berthiaume and Jared Vacher blocked a punt to end the Bombardiers’ third series, setting up the first of two touchdowns by senior quarterback Matt Penta, a converted tight end.
“Our special teams were good and our defense was good and that was enough to get our offense the field position that we needed,” Don Johnson said.
Defense presented the Rocketeers with favorable field position twice in the second quarter to convert scoring drives of 13 and 46 yards within little more than a two-minute span early in the second quarter.
Once again the “Hilda” trophy returned to the Rocketeers.
“ I think it gives our seniors a sense of completion,” Johnson said of the 2020-21 calendar academic and athletic year. “I think up to this point our seniors have felt a little bit robbed of the usual senior experience and adding this game and the significance of it completes it for them and they can walk away quite satisfied.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.