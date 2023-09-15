FOXBORO — Defense led the way for Foxboro High on Friday night in a 14-0 win over North Attleboro High.
The win for the Warriors saw Ben Angelini haul off for 149 yards on 17 carries with a score, which was the first of the game at 4:41 in the second quarter on a 69-yard sprint to the goal to make it 7-0 with the extra-point.
Foxboro head coach Jack Martinelli said Angelini’s work in the off-season prepped him for a strong start to the season as Foxboro’s leading back.
“The kids take pride in the offensive line, that’s for sure, but Ben has really got bigger, faster, stronger from last year,” Martinelli said. “He’s very determined to do what he’s been able to do. I think there was a lot of pressure on him last year as a sophomore. He dedicated his off-season to getting bigger, faster and stronger.
After entering halftime with a slim 7-0 lead, Foxboro’s Lincoln Moore got in on the action at nearly the same time in the third quarter, scoring on a 1-yard run at 4:40 to make it a 14-0 game with an Owen Hayes extra-point.
Foxboro blocked a punt in the first quarter and had an interception from Shane Henry to end the first half. Marc Francois also came down with an interception to stop a potential touchdown drive from North late in the fourth to keep a zero on the board as well. On defense for North Attleboro Brady Paradis also pulled down an interception.
Martinelli praised his defense, calling it a multi-faceted bunch that is very hard to scheme against. Martinelli also pointed to North’s quarterback Chase Frisoli as someone the Warriors keyed in on, trying to limit his ability to run whenever he wanted.
“I have to say, we’re probably, for the first time in a long time, one of the more difficult teams to prepare for offensively,” Martinelli said. “They get a taste of just about everything you could possibly run in football. We had to do a lot of different things, but to me the kid that had to be kept under wraps was (Frisoli.) You had to stop his ability to run the football. He was going to throw his good passes, he’s a talented quarterback. We took the run away from him and that’s when we could come pretty close to figuring out when he was going to throw.
“The key was stopping his ability to run behind Ryan Bannon and some big tight ends, Martinelli added. “The kids were able to make those plays to keep him in check.”
Foxboro will play its home opener next Friday night against Scituate while North Attleboro (1-1) travels to Leominster next Friday.