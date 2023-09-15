FOXBORO — Defense led the way for Foxboro High on Friday night in a 14-0 win over North Attleboro High.

The win for the Warriors saw Ben Angelini haul off for 149 yards on 17 carries with a score, which was the first of the game at 4:41 in the second quarter on a 69-yard sprint to the goal to make it 7-0 with the extra-point.