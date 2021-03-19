STOUGHTON — The Black Knights of Stoughton High scored twice within the final five minutes of regulation in their Hockomock League football contest to stun Foxboro High 21-7 Friday.
Stoughton’s Christian Ais scored twice, including a 1-yard TD run with 4:33 remaining to break a 7-7 deadlock. The Black Knights intercepted a Warrior pass on the first play of scrimmage after that and turned the turnover into a 9-yard TD run by John Burke with 1:31 remaining.
Omarion Otto-Broomstein scored for Foxboro on a 1-yard run late in the first quarter. Sam Carpenter’s conversion kick deadlocked the score.
Foxboro (1-1) twice recovered Stoughton fumbles in the second quarter, but was unable to convert. The Warrior defense denied the Black Knights on fourth down at the 12-yard line in the third quarter.
Bellingham 40, Norton 0
BELLINGHAM — Tri-Valley League’s Small School Division preseason favorite Bellingham lived up to its advanced billing in scoring 40 first-half points to rout the Lancers in their season debut.
The Blackhawks scored on their first two possessions, driving 40 and 81 yards for touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead five minutes into the game.
Bellingham quarterback Gavin Elder needed just two plays to put points on the scoreboard, completing a 25-yard scoring strike to Chris Domercant in the first minute.
Bellingham sent an immediate message to Norton on its first series with a 3-yard loss on a second down running play and a 3-yard QB sack on third down. Elder then completed four of six passes for 55 yards in Bellingham’s second scoring drive, with Blake Simpson scoring from 20 yards out.
“It was the difference between a team that has a whole lot of seniors and we’ve got only two kids who have varsity experience,” Norton coach Jim Artz said. “We worked hard, we fought, we played them 0-0 in the second half.”
Norton crossed midfield during the second half, but had a pair of interceptions.
Tri-County 30, Old Colony 16
NEW BEDFORD — T.J. Sedam and Angel Velez each scored twice, while the Cougars’ defense forced a pair of takeaways as Tri-County rolled to a season-opening Mayflower League victory.
“We played very well on defense, we kept them to well under 200 yards (146) of offense,” Tri-County coach Kahn Chace said.
The Cougars took a 22-8 halftime lead, allowing Old Colony to convert just two of nine third-downs, and amassed 330 yards of offense on 49 plays, with 287 of those yards coming on the ground
Tri-County also had a 20-8 advantage in first downs and owned nearly 29 minutes of possession time.
Velez scored on a 14-yard run a minute into the second quarter to put the Cougars into the lead and then scored from four yards out with 3:08 remaining.
Sedam scored on an 11-yard run with 2:54 left until halftime and with Chris McEnaney’s kick, Tri-County regained the lead at 14-8.
Sedam scored again four minutes into the third quarter on a 30-yard pass from Velez. Sedam also hauled in a conversion pass from Velez on the fourth Cougar TD, while the latter scored on a conversion rush with 8:29 left in the third quarter to build a 22-8 margin.
