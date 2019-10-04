TAUNTON — Attleboro High junior Michael Strachan rushed for two touchdowns as the Bombardier football team forced four turnovers in a 21-3 Hockomock League victory over Taunton High on Friday.
‘We ran the ball pretty well. Defensively we were strong,” Bombardier coach Mike Strachan said.
Strachan got the Bombardiers on the board with a 10-yard run in the first quarter and capped the scoring with a four-yard score in the fourth while senior quarterback Jason Weir scored on a 10-yard keeper of his own in the second quarter.
Attleboro took a 14-0 lead at the half, benefiting from the defensive play of Justin Daniels (interception), Ethan Cameron (interception), Qualeem Charles (fumble), Nolan Jaeger (fumble) and Freddy Wheaton (three sacks).
Attleboro (3-1) will begin its run at the gauntlet at King Philip next Friday.
Bishop Feehan 35, Malden Catholic 28
MALDEN — Senior Nick Norko rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns, but it was his passing magic with less than four minutes remaining to be played that enabled the Shamrocks to take home a victory and present new head coach Bryan Pinabell with his first victory.
Norko completed a 24-yard halfback option pass to sophomore Dan Haggerty — on a fourth down and 7-yard play no less — to break a 28-all deadlock.
“It was pretty emotional for me,” Pinabell, the former head coach at Malden Catholic related. “I was thinking about going for the field goal on fourth down just to get us the lead.”
Norfolk carried the ball 25 times for the Shamrocks (1-4), who held a 14-13 halftime lead, but trailed 28-21 late in the third quarter.
But, after taking the lead, the Shamrock victory was assured until senior Tobi Aremu intercepted a Malden Catholic pass on Bishop Feehan territory. The Shamrocks next host New Bedford Saturday.
Canton 26, Foxboro 20
CANTON — Senior quarterback Shayne Kerrigan accounted for three touchdowns, but the Warriors couldn’t overcome a two-possession lead heading into the fourth quarter in the Hockomock League loss.
Kerrigan scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a four-yard run to cut the deficit to 26-20. Foxboro had the ball on their own side of the field with 1:07 remaining, but couldn’t find the tying touchdown.
Kerrigan rushed for an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter as Foxboro trailed 20-14 at the half. The senior signal caller also connected with Ryan Hughes for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Foxboro (2-2) will host Stoughton on Friday.
Norton 22, Dover-Sherborn 20 (OT)
NORTON — Senior running back Dolan Wilke scored his third touchdown of the game and crossed the goal line for the winning two-point conversion while strong safety Sean McNichols broke up a two-point pass to lead the Lancers to the Tri-Valley League victory.
Wilke tied the game with a five-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and gave the Lancers a 14-7 lead on a eight-yard scamper in the third quarter. Norton had a 28-yard field goal attempt blocked with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Lancers’ defense forced four Raider turnovers. Senior Matt O’Keefe intercepted two passes, Hunter Barron had one interception and Aiydee Williams recovered a fumble as the Lancers went into the half tied 7-7.
Norton (2-2) will travel to Medway on Saturday.
Old Rochester 28, Dighton-Rehoboth 27
REHOBOTH — D-R junior quarterback John Marcille threw for his third touchdown of the game to Vinny Ruffini with 14 seconds remaining, but the Falcons could not convert the two-point conversion run to come up short in their South Coast Conference game.
The Falcons elected to go for the two-point try after Old Rochester was ruled offsides to advance the ball within the 2-yard line.
Junior Jaren Ramos scored on a 65-yard rush in the third quarter, giving the Falcons a 21-14 lead. Marcille threw for both of the Falcons’ first-half touchdowns, the first going to 44 yards to Ishamail Christmas and the second, a 38-yard yard reception, to Brodie Jacques.
Miguel Garcia (interception) and Zack Larimore (fumble recovery) led the Falcons defense. D-R (0-4) will travel to Apponequet on Friday.
Seekonk 42, Wareham 14
WAREHAM — Seekonk junior quarterback J.T. Moran accounted for four touchdowns as the Warriors pulled away with a trio of third-quarter scores in claiming the South Coast Conference victory.
Moran (10-for-18, 130 yards) threw for a pair of first-half touchdowns, getting the Warriors on the board with a 44-yard reception to Greg Desmorais in the first quarter. Robbie Lebeau was on the receiving end of Moran’s second throwing score of the game, a five-yard TD in the second quarter.
Moran and Nathan Clarke (four receptions, 60 yards) connected for a 31-yard reception in the third quarter before Jack Murphy (six carries, 66 yards) scored his second touchdown of the game on a 50-yard punt return.
Murphy scored his first touchdown one-yard run in the first quarter before Moran (seven carries, 76 yards) capped the Seekonk scoring with a 13-yard run in the third quarter.
Murphy also recovered a pair of fumbles for the Seekonk defense, which forced three turnovers. The Warriors (4-1) will host Case on Friday.
