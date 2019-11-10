NORWOOD — The Attleboro High football team forced six turnovers, scoring four touchdowns by halftime and routing Norwood 28-7 Saturday in a non-playoff game.
The Bombardier sophomores stole the spotlight, as running back Kaiden Murray scored two touchdowns, while linebacker Fred Wheaton recovered a Mustang fumble and turned it into a 60-yard six-point venture.
“We still have a lot to play for,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said, as the Bombardiers improved to 4-5 overall with two rivalry games next on the docket, Saturday afternoon (4 p.m.) across crosstown rival Bishop Feehan, and on Thanksgiving Day at North Attleboro.
The Bombardiers owned a 28-0 lead by halftime and did so without the services of injured senior QB Jason Weir and injured junior running back-linebacker Michael Strachan. Sophomore Blake Garzaro made his varsity debut as the Bombardier starting QB.
The Bombardiers turned the outcome in their favor within a 30-second span in the second quarter. After Wheaton’s fumble recovery for a TD, AHS recovered a Norwood fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and two plays later Murray scored from 22 yards out.
The AHS defense produced a third TD as Murray blocked a Norwood punt and Ethan Cameron recovered the loose ball for a TD. Murray also had a 1-yard TD run.
Nolan Jaeger intercepted a pair of Mustang passes, while Cameron had a pass interception and a fumble recovery.
“Norwood had talented and skill kids, but we dominated the line,” Strachan added.
Bishop Feehan 18, Durfee 15
ATTLEBORO — After twice halting Hilltopper advancements onto Bishop Feehan soil in the fourth quarter, the Shamrocks then scored 10 points over the final three minutes of the non-playoff game at McGrath Stadium to secure their third victory of the season.
Sophomore Craig Scharland booted a 23-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining to send the Shamrock family and friends into bedlam.
The Shamrocks had pulled into a deadlock with Durfee with three minutes left, as senior Nick Norko completed a half-back option pass covering some 65 yards to sophomore Dan Haggerty.
Durfee High scored on its second drive of the first quarter and took a 15-8 lead two plays into the second half on a pass interception.
The Shamrocks, behind linebackers Paul Castro and Derek Poirier, had stopped a fourth-down Durfee play to set up Bishop Feehan’s game-tying score.
Then with 70 yards to travel with 1:20 remaining on the clock, a Norko rush put Bishop Feehan inside the 10-yard line. “Give our kick team credit because they were ready and ran onto the field,” Shamrock coach Bryan Pinabell said. “We did enough to win.”
Bishop Feehan was limited to nine offensive plays during the first half as Durfee relied on a ground game that controlled the clock. “They ran right at us,” Pinabell said. “They controlled the ball, but fortunately for us it was only a seven-point game at halftime.”
The Shamrocks (3-6) next meet crosstown rival Attleboro High Saturday.
Blue Hills Regional 34, Tri-County 28
CANTON — Owning a 14-12 lead at halftime and a 21-20 lead entering the fourth quarter, “We couldn’t stop them,” Tri-County coach Kahn Chace said after losing the non-playoff game to the fellow Mayflower League member.
Tim Holden rushed for 102 yards and scored three TDs, one on a pass from Kolbie Blakely. Blakely also threw for 125 yards.
Blue Hills tallied twice in the fourth quarter. “They made the plays and we did not play very good defense,” Chace added. The Cougars have a non-playoff game Friday at Hull.
