NORTON — The Norton High football team has already polished off Bellingham High by a 22-point margin this season en route to winning the Tri-Valley League’s Small School Division championship.
The Lancers will be looking to duplicate that feat in a Thanksgiving Day morning rematch at Adams Field.
The Lancers (5-5) have been reeling, mostly because of injuries, specifically to running back Jahvon Morson and two-way All Tri-Valley League two-way end Hunter Murphy, who were both sidelined due to concussion protocol after being injured in the Lancers’ first-round MIAA Division 5 playoff shutout loss to Foxboro.
The Lancers have not been the same team since, losing by 21 points to Foxboro, 19 points to Westwood and 31 points to Dighton-Rehoboth.
This week, however, Morson and Murphy will both be available for duty as the nearly two-week break in the schedule has afforded the Lancers to recoup physically.
“We’re going to be healthy this week, we have everyone back,” Norton coach Jim Artz said.
Bellingham (3-7) fell 28-6 to Norton back in late September.
“We beat them before and we haven’t been ourselves of late, so I think things will be a little bit better,” Artz said of finishing the season with a win and a winning record.
Claiming a league championship, qualifying for the MIAA playoffs and winning on Thanksgiving Day have been goals for Norton.
“Having healthy bodies, you can’t overemphasize the importance of getting everyone healthy and being able to play your starters,” Artz said. “We’ve got to do a better job on both sides of the ball.
“We’re confident, but you have to be careful with that, having beaten them before,” he added. “We have to be careful with that. It can work both ways — you don’t want to overlook an opponent. Bellingham has gotten better since we played them, they’re going to be itching for a game that they can win.”
Bellingham lost its first four games of the season and has gone 2-2 in its last four outings. Two of the Blackhawks’ three wins have come on the road at Dover-Sherborn and at Carver.
“Absolutely, our practices have been very good,” Artz said. “We’ve got to stress that this is an important game for us, it’s going to be the difference between us having a winning record and a losing record.
“I know that we’ve played poorly (the last few weeks), but it has a lot to do with the kids that we lost (being injured). Everyone has their own struggles, so it’s up to us to compete and put ourselves in a position to win. There’s a lot to be playing for.”
