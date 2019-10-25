DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth football team scored 41 first-half points despite its offense taking the field for merely 14 plays in the opening 24 minutes, ultimately pulling out a dominating 55-14 South Coast Conference victory over Fairhaven.
The Falcons benefited from touchdown runs of 77 and 94 yards on the first play from scrimmage during two different drives and scored two special teams touchdown and one defensive touchdown. D-R also tallied five first-half sacks, two turnovers and 10 tackles for loss.
“They played solid defense. We forced turnovers and that’s how you win games,” D-R coach Dave Moura said. “We tackled well. We didn’t make many mistakes defensively. And special teams play was great. All our kick coverage was good, we didn’t give them good field position.”
Brady Walsh (two touchdowns) scored a 77-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Jaren Ramos ran down the right side for a 94-yard score in the second, Vinny Ruffini took a punt return back 54 yards for a touchdown prior to Jarius Hardmon recording a scoop-and-score that went for 15 yards.
The Falcons allowed just four first downs in the first half, two of which came on their own penalties. Fairhaven reached D-R territory just once in the opening 24 minutes after a 41-yard pass propelled the visitors down to the D-R 2 yard line. The Falcons responded by forcing their second turnover — a fumble recovery by Caleb Newman — five plays later. Ruffini earned the Falcons first turnover as he intercepted a pass on Fairhaven’s first drive of the game.
Walsh took it 77 yards on the next play to put D-R up 7-0. He capped a five-play, 50 yard drive with a 10 yard touchdown run prior to quarterback John Marcille connecting with Brodie Jacques on a 11-yard touchdown reception to extend the Falcons lead to 20-0 after the first quarter.
Ramos ran for 94 yards on the play after Newman’s fumble recover (forced by Cam Kairet) to put the Falcons ahead 27-0. Ishmael Christmas returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards before Aidan Fyfe scored on a 8-yard touchdown, capping the scoring in the third quarter.
D-R (2-5) awaits its postseason fate on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.