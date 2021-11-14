NORTH ATTLEBORO — Beware the Rocketeers!
The North Attleboro High football team scored points on all seven of its first-half possessions in routing Milton 62-28 Saturday at Community Field in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 3 playoffs.
The Rocketeers scored 28 first-quarter points, added 21 second-quarter points and then blanked Milton through the second half.
“It was one of those games that you didn’t feel comfortable until you got to that last touchdown,” North coach Don Johnson said. “They have that quick-strike offense and they did it at the end of the first half.”
Seniors Tyler Bannon and Tyler DeMattio each scored three TDs for the Rocketeers, while freshman quarterback Chase Frisoli threw for two TDs to Gavin Wells.
And for good measure, junior Nathan Shultz added more electricity into the air by returning a punt 60 yards for a TD after Milton’s third series of the game stalled.
In improving to 6-3 overall, the Rocketeers move onto the semifinal round of the Division 3 playoffs against No. 2-seeded Billerica. Even a half-hour thunder, lightning and rain delay could not stop the Big Red.
No. 3-seeded North Attleboro has now scored 107 points over its two postseason games, including a 45-point performance against Plymouth North.
Junior Greg Berthiaume and senior Jared Vacher set the tone for the Rocketeers within the first four minutes of the game, creating takeaways with a blocked punt and a pass interception, respectively, to set up the first two of three TDs by Bannon, the senior running back.
Berthiaume’s blocked punt set up Bannon’s go-ahead TD run just 2:23 into the contest, while Vacher’s aerial theft resulted in Bannon scoring on a 75-yard run at 3:30.
Even a 60-minute thunder, lightning and rain delay between North’s first and second TD was of no consolation to Milton. “It didn’t affect the kids much, we just went in to the locker room and cranked up the music,” Johnson said of keeping the players focused.
“We were concerned because somewhat of the same delay happened in the Foxboro game (due to treatment of an injured Warrior) and that’s when the game turned around,” Johnson said. “We kind of lost the momentum.
“That’s all we talked about — relax, this is going to be a while.”
Bannon scored his third TD, from four yards out in the third quarter with 4:27 remaining, finishing off a North drive that consumed 7:30 of the clock.
DeMattio scored two of North’s three second-quarter TDs on 2-yard runs (at 10:10 and 5:33, respectively) and with his conversion kicks, North owned a 42-6 advantage.
The lone sore spot for the Rocketeers was a four-minute stretch late in the second quarter when Milton scored three TDs (at 4:27, 4:12 and 1:00) on Chase Vaughan TD passes covering 45, 14 and two yards.
But no sooner did North regain possession of the ball than Frisoli and Wells combined skill sets on the first of the second of their two TD passes, a 14-yarder with four seconds left until intermission.
Frisoli and Wells combined on a 57-yard scoring strike for North’s fourth TD of the first quarter, with 3:46 remaining.
“We came out of the delay and got right after it, plus it gave us a chance to go over what had already happened in the game,” Johnson said of the 90-minute first quarter. “We made a couple of little adjustments.”
Foxboro 42, Wilmington 21
FOXBORO — It’s on to the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 4 playoffs for coach Jack Martinelli and the No. 3-seeded Warriors.
Overcoming an early deficit by scoring three straight TDs, Foxboro (9-1) won its ninth straight game and earned a bid opposite No. 2-seeded Duxbury in the Final Four round.
Dylan Gordon rushed for 288 yards on 36 carries and scored four TDs for Foxboro, his 47-yard run and the first of four Sam Carpenter conversion kicks tying the score at 7-7.
“Wilmington was tough,” Martinelli said. “They came pretty well on their first drive and I guess that woke us up.”
The Warriors tallied twice in the second quarter to gain a 14-7 lead, and then built a two-TD margin when Gordon scored on a 31-yard run on Foxboro’s first series of the second half.
Gordon added TD scampers of 11 and 16 yards in the fourth quarter.
Brandon O’Grady and Dylan Kerrigan combined for 26 tackles, six for lost yardage.
Rashaad Way provided two more important TDs for the Warriors. Way hauled in a 38-yard TD pass from QB Tom Marcucella just before halftime for a 21-7 lead, then Way plucked off a Wilmington pass to score Foxboro’s sixth TD on a 29-yard pass interception return.
The game was interrupted for over 90 minutes by a rain and lightning delay. “It was for both teams,” Martinelli said of the teams retreating to the Ahern School locker rooms.
North Reading 33, Norton 6
READING – It wasn’t so much surrendering 19 first-half points to North Reading that bothered Norton High coach Jim Artz; it was the manner in which the Hornets scored points.
“They were bigger than us, but that’s no surprise, most teams are,” Artz said of the MIAA Division 5 playoff game Saturday against once-beaten North Reading.
It was just that North Reading scored points against a porous Lancer defensive secondary and moved the ball at will against a Norton defense that forgot how to tackle.
“It wasn’t good, we didn’t cover anybody and we didn’t tackle,” Artz said of the Lancers facing a 19-0 halftime deficit and not scoring until Nate Tripolone scored from four yards out in the fourth quarter.
No. 1-seeded North Reading (9-1) took the lead on the very first play of the game, a 55-yard run. The Hornets added a TD pass in the quarter and then increased the lead with a third TD with a minute to go until intermission.
No. 9-seeded Norton (7-2) drove deep into North Reading territory on its first series, converting a fake-punt situation to advance the ball to the Hornets’ 32-yard line. A false-start penalty upended that series.
The Lancers lost the ball once on a pass interception and were unable to recover an onside kick. “We made mistakes and we didn’t tackle, which you can’t do in a playoff game,” Artz added. Up next for the Lancers is a Thanksgiving Day game with Bellingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.