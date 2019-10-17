FALL RIVER — Jordan Pina scored a pair of touchdowns, along with having a 98-yard romp nullified by a penalty, as the Tri-County Regional High football team routed Diman Voke 34-13 Thursday in a Mayflower League clash.
The Cougars (4-2) staked a 27-7 lead by halftime and led 34-7 going into the fourth quarter as they recovered three Diman Voke fumbles.
Pina scored on runs of 56 and two yards for Tri-County. Quarterback Tyler Saunders (10 run), Tim Holden (32 run) and Angel Valez (10 run) also scored touchdowns for the Cougars, while Kolbie Blakely hit four conversion kicks.
Tri-County returns home for an Oct. 26 showdown with Southeastern Regional.
