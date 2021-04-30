FRANKLIN — The only thing more stifling than the winds at Tri-County Regional High on Friday was the Cougars’ defense in a 16-6 football season finale win over Upper Cape Cod Regional Tech.
Led by senior middle linebacker Ace Ayotte, Tri-County allowed Upper Cape to cross midfield just once, that coming on a 65-yard touchdown strike from Tom Zine to John Brighman in the second quarter for Upper Cape’s lone score. The Cougars only allowed 35 more yards the rest of the game.
“The defense was outstanding,” said Cougars head coach Kahn Chace. “We strung together some good defensive games in a row to end the season and this was our best.”
Tri-County, which outgained Upper Cape 199-95 in total yardage and had 12 first downs to Upper Cape’s six, stuck to the ground for a pair of touchdowns sandwiched around halftime. Quarterback T.J. Sedam capped the first scoring drive of the game with a 13-yard run into the end zone at 11:48 of the second quarter and Angel Velez took in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Leading 8-6, the Cougars opened the second half with another touchdown drive as running back Joey Leonardi scampered the final 20 yards to make it 16-6, but Tri-County’s two-point conversion attempt failed.
That was all the Cougars’ defense needed though behind Ayotte in his final game.
“He was all over the field and all over their plays,” Chace said.
Besides Ayotte, senior defensive end Sean Aubacai and senior free safety Chris McEnaney also had big games on defense while McEnaney was Tri-County’s leading rusher with 65 yards.
Seekonk 34, Bourne 8
SEEKONK — Quarterback J.T. Moran had a hand in a pair of touchdowns and senior running back Robbie LeBeau rushed for more than 100 yards with a touchdown as the Warriors cruised past the Canalmen in their South Coast Conference Small Schools Division playoff semifinal game.
Seekonk took advantage of good field position and a stingy defense in rolling to a 22-0 lead by halftime.
The Warriors notched a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter as Moran scored from three yards out and then hit Greg Desmarais for a five-yard scoring TD toss with Moran running in the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
LeBeau added a five-yard TD run in the second quarter, and ran in the conversion for a commanding lead at the half.
The Warriors kept rolling in the second half on a two-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Will Smith in the third quarter and a 65-yard scoring jaunt by Harry Murphy as Tri-County rushed for more than 200 yards.
Aidan Peterson had a fumble recovery for the Seekonk defense, which held Bourne until the fourth quarter.
The Warriors will host Fairhaven next Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the championship game.
