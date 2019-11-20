FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional High football first year head coach Kahn Chace has emphasized the importance of the next game being the biggest on the schedule.
First, there was the chance to win the Mayflower League divisional title, and then there was the opportunity to qualify for the MIAA Div. 8 playoffs.
Now, it’s the MIAA Vocational Schools Super Bowl that the Cougars will be chasing as the Cougars meet their annual Thanksgiving Day holiday rival, Old Colony Regional, twice within the span of six days.
“It’s kind of bizarre,” Chace said of Tri-County facing Old Colony Friday at Greater New Bedford Voke High at 6 p.m. in the semifinals of the Vocational Schools playoffs.
The annual “Cougar Bowl” holiday matchup is slated for next Wednesday night at Old Colony Regional in Rochester.
Old Colony lost 14-13 to South Shore Voke in the semifinals of the Division 8 playoffs, but has a powerful ground game with Tom Stanton (15 TD’s) and Blake Dennison.
“Like we’ve been telling the kids all year, there is still a lot to play for and this truly is it,” Chace said of his 5-5 Cougars.
Tri-County will be seeking to stop a three-game slide, having lost by margins of 28, 30 and five points in its past three outings.
“The good news is that we’re getting (injured) kids back,” Chace said. “They may not be 100 percent, but some of those kids will be available to play.”
The winner of the Tri-County-Old Colony Vocational Schools playoff game will meet the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal game between Blue Hills and South Shore Voke. The MIAA Vocational Schools Super Bowl will be staged on Dec. 3 at the site of the highest remaining seeded team.
“We have a lot of kids going both ways, so getting some kids back is definitely going to help our depth,” Chace said of Tri-County’s personnel. “Old Colony is a little bigger than us and they like to run the ball.
“We were talking about the Thanksgiving Day game and the rivalry and all, and now we play them twice in a week. It’s kind of strange how this has all worked out. All I know is that the kids are excited to be playing in another Super Bowl playoff game (Tri-County lost to Randolph in the Division 8 Super Bowl playoffs).
“We’ve told the kids what a privilege it is to be playing in a game like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.