NORTON — The Tripolone brothers, Anthony and Nathan, relied on their athleticism on offense and defense in guiding the unbeaten Norton High football team to a 33-27 victory over Medway High in double overtime Friday night in the Tri-Valley League game at Adams Field.
The Lancers gained the upper hand on its second series in overtime. After stalling the Mustangs on fourth down, Norton scored on the second play of its series with Nathan Tripolone scoring from a yard out.
The Lancers (4-0) rallied from a 21-14 halftime deficit, tying the score on a Nathan Tripolone four-yard run in the third quarter. Norton forced two pass interceptions and recovered a fumble.
In the first overtime period, Medway scored, but missed the two-point conversion pass. Norton responded when Colby Cerrone score, but its potential game-winning pass fell astray.
Cerrone energized the Lancers by scoring on an 84-yard run on Norton’s first series. Nathan Tripolone exploded for a 45-yard run in the second quarter and a four-yard run in the third quarter.
Bishop Feehan 55, Arlington Catholic 0
ARLINGTON — The Shamrocks scored on their first six series of the Catholic Central League game, gaining a 41-0 victory.
Connor McHale returned a punt 56 yards for one touchdown, while Dante Bruschi barged in from 18 yards out among the Shamrock highlights.
In improving to 4-1 on the season, the Shamrocks forced seven turnovers in the game with Matt Pequeneza having a fumble recovery that turned into a touchdown.
Shamrock senior quarterback Aidan Crump threw a 46-yard TD pass to Rob Pombriant and also scored on a two-yard run. Cam Burns had a 28-yard TD run.
Foxboro 49, Stoughton 13
FOXBORO — Dylan Gordon continued his electrifying running by scoring five touchdowns as the Warriors routed the Black Knights in a Hockomock League game at Jack Martinelli Field.
The Warriors won their fourth straight, taking a 42-7 lead by halftime, scoring on each of their first six offensive sets.
Quarterback Tom Marcucella teamed with Rashaad Way on a 48-yard TD pass and with Nick Medeiros on a five-yard score.
Old Rochester 35, Dighton-Rehoboth 14
REHOBOTH — Cole Bilodeau scored a pair of touchdowns for the Falcons, but D-R was unable to rally from a 21-7 halftime deficit and a 28-7 gap after three quarters in the South Coast Conference game.
Bilodeau put the Falcons (1-4) on the scoreboard with 2:20 left until intermission on a one-yard run with Adam Pereira kicking the extra point. D-R tallied again in the fourth quarter with Bilodeau scoring from 23 yards out. Joe DaSilva kicked the extra point.
Dennis-Yarmouth 34, Seekonk 14
DENNIS — The Dolphins ended a four-game losing skid by scoring 20 unanswered first half points in beating Seekonk in the non-league game.
Harry Murphy scored on a three-yard run in the third quarter for Seekonk (2-2), while Chris Amaral scored from a yard out in the fourth quarter. The Warriors were only able to cross midfield once on four first half series.
Tri-County 22, Diman Voke 21
FRANKLIN — Anthony Martello recovered a fumble and rambled 35 yards for a touchdown with seven minutes remaining as the Cougars scored a dramatic Mayflower League victory.
The Cougars (2-3) then gained the lead when Angel Velez threw a two-point conversion pass to Peter McEnaney. Tri-County and the Bengals were tied 14-14 at halftime.
McEnaney scored on runs of one and three yards, totaling 114 yards rushing and made seven tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.