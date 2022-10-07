ATTLEBORO — All it took were two scores for the King Philip Regional High football team to turn back Attleboro High and remain undefeated in a 14-7 defensive tussle Friday night.
King Philip (5-0) opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 46-yard rushing score by Kyle Abbott at the 1:44 mark, and followed that up in the third quarter with a 31-yard score by Will Astorino to make it 14-0 with 9:16 to go in the quarter.
Attleboro (3-2) responded eight minutes later, with quarterback Matt Harvie finding Anthony Salviati for a 34-yard pitch and catch to cut the gap to 14-7.
The fourth quarter wound up scoreless, with a 40-plus yard field goal coming up short for King Philip and the Bombardiers getting backed up on a game-ending drive before turning the ball over on downs with seconds left on the clock.
King Philip head coach Brian Lee credited Attleboro head coach Jim Winters and company, saying they’ve done well in buying into the new head coach’s methods in making not for an easy night for the Warriors.
“I think (Winters) has done a great job coming into Attleboro with a team that didn’t have very high expectations with so many seniors (from last year) out,” Lee said. “He’s done a good job getting those guys to buy in and they play hard. They gave us everything we can handle. Most of our issues came from a well-coached team that played hard tonight.”
One noticeable change for King Philip was the lack of Tommy McLeish, the Warriors’ usual quarterback and sometime runner. In his place was sophomore Thomas Kilroy, who performed well in an offense that saw him pass well and scramble for the occasional first down. Kilroy had one interception in the red zone, but it didn’t lead to an Attleboro score.
“Tommy got a little dinged up last week and wasn’t able to go,” Lee said. “I thought Thomas did an excellent job for us. He ran the ball, got some big first downs for us. I think he acted very poised for a sophomore coming into a tight game.”
Winters felt his defense did a strong job against a King Philip team that is widely seen as a contender for a state title as the midway point of the season approaches.
“My kids played extremely tough and I’m proud of these guys,” Winters said. “That’s the No. 2 team in the state. They’re very physical, well-coached and we went toe-to-toe with them. Holding that team to 14 points, they grinded and we held up well. Defensively, I thought we were outstanding once again.”
The Bombardiers’ offense kept the ball moving well against a KP defense that had shut out two teams before allowing a season-high 24 points last week. The stagnant Warriors allowed some chunk yardage plays on both the gound and in the air, and Winters said its something to build off of from the offensive side of the ball.
“Matt managed the game outstanding today,” Winters said. “In the past, he might have pressed to much, certainly last week. He believed in the system and read what they gave us. We had two kick returns that pinned us deep and we moved the ball. Adrain Rivera and Salviati, he’s obviously dynamic. We just have to build on that.”
Despite the win to stay undefeated, Lee believes King Philip can put more effort in and take it to the next level with Milford, North Attleboro and Franklin coming up on the schedule.
“One of the things we’ve got to find out, and I told them flat out, you’re not great. I know it sounds mean, but I don’t want it to sound mean,” Lee said. “Can we get more? Can we keep improving? We’ll have to find out and see if we can get some more in practice. I think they have more to give, and they’re going to need to because it progressively gets harder each week.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.