ATTLEBORO — All it took were two scores for the King Philip Regional High football team to turn back Attleboro High and remain undefeated in a 14-7 defensive tussle Friday night.

King Philip (5-0) opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 46-yard rushing score by Kyle Abbott at the 1:44 mark, and followed that up in the third quarter with a 31-yard score by Will Astorino to make it 14-0 with 9:16 to go in the quarter.

