NORTON — How does the unbeaten Lancers sound?
The Norton High football scored on its first three possessions, forced three takeaways and never allowed East Bridgewater High further than the Lancer 43-yard line during the second half in a 27-6 victory over the Vikings Saturday at Adams Field in a non-league game.
The Lancers drove 58 yards (on eight plays), 42 yards (on seven plays) and 53 yards (on five plays) to take a 20-6 lead one minute into the second quarter.
Anthony Tripolone (51 yards), Colby Cerrone (30 yards), Tom Mulvaney (30 yards) and Aidan Gilbert (28 yards) all contributed substantially to the Lancers’ ground game, while senior quarterback Matt Kirrane completed eight passes for 129 yards and two TDs as Norton improved to 3-0.
On the other side of the line of scrimmage Norton got interceptions from, Kevin Pitts (in the Lancer end zone with just over a minute left in the first half) and Mike O’Keefe (at the Lancer 41-yard line on the Wildcats’ fourth offensive series of the second half) while Henry Eck and Shane Sinclair combined force and recover a fumble late in the second half, resulting in Norton’s fourth touchdown.
That was in addition to Ben Litchfield QB sack to end the Vikings’ fourth series of the first half, Nathan Tripolone making an 11-yard sack to squelch East Bridgewater’s first series of the second half and Cam Lombardi having a 12-yard sack to end the Vikings’ third series of the third quarter.
Norton netted just 34 rushing yards and 13 passing yards during the second half in four series despite favorable field position at the 43, 50, 48 and 42 yard lines.
Add in four penalties for 40 yards in the first half and four more penalties for 50 yards during the second half and there was good reason for Norton coach Jim Artz to remind the Lancers to remain disciplined in their approach through four quarters.
“Too many penalties, too many mistakes,” Artz said.
The Lancers had three giveaways, but Norton has allowed just two TDs in winning its first three games of the season, limiting the Wildcats to 33 rushing yards and six passing yards during the second half.
“We have some threats, we have a lot of different kids to give the ball to in a lot of different ways,” Artz said of the Lancer weapons. “But we have to clean up what we’re doing.”
Anthony Tripolone sparked the Lancers on their first drive, bolting 13 yards on their first play and taking in a Kirrane pass on third down for 27 yards to the East Bridgewater 2-yard line to set up Ryan Fitzroy’s go-ahead TD.
Nathan Tripolone sparked the Lancers on their second offensive set, converting a third-and-10 situation with an 18-yard run, helping to set up a Kirrane TD toss of 15 yards to Jack Nihill wide open on the right flank.
The Lancers made it 3-for-3 in scoring on their next possession. A 15-yard pass from Kirrane to Tom Mulvaney, good for 18 yards to the Wildcats’ 37-yard line set up an Anthony Tripolone TD scoot on the very next play.
Kirrane (7-for-15 for 116 yards passing in the first half) completed a 37-yard toss to Pitts, advancing the ball to the Wildcats’ 4-yard line to set up his second TD toss of the half, a nine-yard pass to Colby Cerrone.
“We got that lead by the half and we’re thinking that they’re (East Bridgewater) going to go away, but we can’t think that,” Artz said. “We have to play better.”
Norton is off until an Oct. 8 game with Medway.
