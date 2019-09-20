SEEKONK — Everyone throughout the South Coast Conference knows of the passing potential of Seekonk High junior quarterback J.T. Moran, the deft receiving of Nathan Clarke and the propensity of the Warriors to put plenty of points on the scoreboard.
What Seekonk High coach Vernon Crawford is adamant about, however, is sharing the workload, placing the football into the hands of Warrior runners and creating yards on the ground.
Moran was near perfect with his passing on Friday night, completing 19 of 23 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns with seven different Warriors catching balls. Clarke snared seven passes and the Warriors scored on five consecutive first-half drives en route to a 39-14 victory over Fairhaven High at Connolly Field.
But what brought a gleam to the eye of Crawford was the manner in which the Warriors gained 288 yards on the ground for 505 yards in total offense.
By halftime, Robbie LeBeau had amassed 115 rushing yards, while for the game, Moran ran for 59 yards and Katana Hollins came off the bench to accumulate 66 yards as the unbeaten Warriors rolled to their third victory of the young season.
“We did what we had to do to win the game,” Crawford said. “Overall, offense, defense, special teams we did what we had to do,” the Seekonk coach said of the conquest of the Blue Devils.
Seekonk had to overcome an early deficit — losing a fumble in the Fairhaven end zone on its first offensive set, then watching Blue Devil sophomore quarterback Cam Gordon engineer an 80-yard, nine-play scoring drive.
From there, the Warriors were in a workman mode on offense — scoring 33 first-half points with Moran being pinpoint with his passes (16-for-19 for 190 yards) — and on defense, limiting the Blue Devils to 37 yards rushing, causing a fumble (recovered by Jacob McKitchen at the Seekonk 41 in the first quarter), intercepting a pass (Jazmany Donatiu taking in a tipped deflection at the Seekonk 19 in the second quarter) and sacking Gordon three times.
“We gave away a touchdown at the beginning of the game and we were down with some injuries,” Crawford said of LeBeau leaving by halftime with leg cramps and the defense being re-tooled with personnel.
Moran, LeBeau and the Warriors delivered first-half scoring drives of 32, 59, 82, 81 and 52 yards.
A botched Fairhaven onside kick presented Seekonk with the ball at the Blue Devil 32-yard line to begin its second offensive series. Moran needed just three plays to direct the Warriors into the end zone with LeBeau scoring on a 21-yard gallop. Steve Prew’s point-after kick made it a 7-6 lead.
McKitchen’s fumble recovery set up the second touchdown drive with LeBeau bolting 36 yards to the Fairhaven 30, then taking in a 10-yard pass from Moran. A play later, left guard Ryan Doherty and center Bill Prew escoted Moran into the end zone.
A 42-yard dash by LeBeau to the Fairhaven 40-yard line began Seekonk’s third scoring series. Moran completed three passes, while Fairhaven went offside on a fourth down and 4-yard situation to set up Cam Silv’s 18-yard run.
Donatiu’s aerial theft set up Seekonk’s fourth score. Moran completed four passes for 85 yards, including a 19-yard strike to Clarke, a 24-yard toss to Silva, a 19-yard pass to LeBeau and a 23-yarder to Silva for the TD.
Moran needed only four plays to take Seekonk 52 yards for its fifth TD — hooking up with LeBeau on a dazzling catch and a run along the right sideline for a 38-yard gain to the Fairhaven 25. Clarke then caught the TD toss on the ensuing play, leaping high and taking the ball right out of a Fairhaven defender’s hands in the end zone.
“We had a great week of practice, I knew that we had a good chance to win,” Crawford said. “We did a great job running the ball, getting some young guys in. We have to keep it going.”
