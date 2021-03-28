ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High School football game scheduled for Friday at Tozier-Cassidy Field against Taunton High has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. The meeting of Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division members has been rescheduled for April 6 at Tozier-Cassidy Field with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.