HANSON — Dylan Gordon rushed for 275 yards and three TDs as the Warriors won their first game of the season, 38-0, in a non-league contest against Whitman-Hanson.
Gordon scored a pair of first-quarter TDs and netted his third in the second quarter. Sam Carpenter booted a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter as well as Foxboro took a 23-0 lead at the half.
Steve Petrillo had a pair of interceptions for the Warriors. In the third quarter, Tom Marcucella threw a 75-yard scoring strike to Rashaad Way.
Then in the fourth quarter, Tom Sharkey created yet a third Warrior takeaway by intercepting a pass and returning the ball 80 yards for a TD.
“The mark of the kids’ character showed through,” coach Jack Martinelli said of the Warriors, who suffered a 21-point loss to Milford in their season debut. Foxboro returns to Sam Berns Field to host Plymouth South for a non-league game Friday.
