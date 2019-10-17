REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football coach Dave Moura didn’t expect this season’s Falcons’ squad to win nine games or advance to the MIAA Division 4 Super Bowl like it did last season.
But neither did he expect the Falcons to score just two touchdowns through their first three games, nor start the season at 0-4.
“We continue to improve, we continue to get better,” Moura said after practice following the Falcons’ first win last weekend, coming in stunning fashion with an upset of previously unbeaten Apponequet on the Lakers’ home turf.
“All that we worry about is the next game, not our wins, not whether we’ll get into the playoffs,” Moura said in preparing the Falcons for a 4 p.m. Friday kickoff at D-R’s Robert T. Roy for a South Coast Conference game against Greater New Bedford Voke.
“We had a good performance last week,” Moura said of D-R’s season-best 28 points score and a defensive effort which did not allow Apponequet into the end zone until the final minute of the game. “There’s still room to improve, but we have to build off of that.”
The good news for Moura and the Falcons is that Greater New Bedford Voke has lost 24 consecutive games to SCC rivals. A New Bedford sports historian pointed out that the Bears not beaten the Falcons since the 1993 season. During that span, Greater New Bedford Voke has been shut out nine times by the Falcons and limited to one TD six times.
The Bears (2-3) have lost their last three straight games, allowing 116 points over that span.
“Voke is very fast, they have a lot of weapons, they get the ball to the perimer,” Moura said of Bears’ QB Ethan Almeida, who has thrown seven TD passes and rushed for four, while running backs Sheldon Clark and Heiser Cacho have combined for nine TDs.
Moura likes the direction that the D-R offense is heading with virtually an entire new cast of skill position players, QB John Marcille, the running back Aidan Fyfe and the run-pass threats of Jaren Ramos, Ishmael Christmas and Aidan Botelho.
“John (Marcille, also a D-R hoop star) is picking things up, his reads are better, his timing is better,” Moura said. “I was proud of our effort last week. The offensive line is still young too, but they’re coming together. The defense is maturing and growing. There are still a lot of things that we need to do better.”
Norton at Millis
The Lancers are heading in the direction coach Jim Artz thought they could and would, eventually.
“It’s just about the kids having more experience, being more involved with the playbook, doing what we can do,” Artz said of his Lancers who have won three straight games, outscoring foes 69-34.
At 1-4, the Mohawks should not impede Norton’s progress for a fourth win and route to an MIAA playoff berth. The more repetitions that QB Collin Cochrane has, the better will be his reads. And the Lancer running corps of Dolan Wilkie, Jahvon Morson and Hunter Barron have shown the potential to very productive.
“All of those guys bring something different to the offense,” Artz said of the Lancer weapons, including receivers Sean McNichols and Hunter Murphy. “Last week (a win at Medway) we threw the ball 12-15 times and we were efficient. Week by week the kids have gained confidence and applied the things we’ve been teaching.”
Bishop Feehan at Coyle-Cassidy
If there is one key to the success for the Shamrocks at Hopewell Park on Saturday afternoon, it will be to contain Coyle-Cassidy QB Jackson Murray. Bishop Feehan and coach Bryan Pinabell are in search of victory No. 2 against a C-C/Bishop Connolly co-op team which had a 19-13 lead at halftime against Bishop Stang last week and then surrendered 19 unanswered second-half points.
“Their QB is tough, he rushed for 195 yards last week,” Pinabell said of the Shamrocks’ focus on defense. “He’s just another one in the line of great QB’s we’ve faced. “That triple option — it’s one thing to work on it in practice all week and it’s another to see it live.”
The Shamrocks are a bit banged up and bruised on the offensive and defensive line.
“It’s like we’re springing leaks in one area and flooding in another area, it’s become comical,” Pinabell said of his revised roster, “but we’re battling.”
Seekonk at Bourne
Coach Vernon Crawford and the Warriors never saw it coming, being shutout by Case last week. Now the challenge is the Canalmen, who lost their first four games of the season, have allowed 159 points through five games and are coming off of a one-point win. Now it’s a Friday night SCC game across the Bourne Bridge.
“We just were not executing, had a lot of penalties, no first downs,” Crawford said of the Warriors creating their own demise against Case. “We played a decent second half, but the first half put us in a hole. Most people expected it to be a close game! We did too.”
Quarterback J.T. Moran and receiver Nathan Clarke should be able to move ball through the air and Robbie Lebeau should be able to run rampantly. “We’ll get better, we have to get better,” Crawford insisted. “We were trying to look for the big play last week and not playing the way that we play.”
