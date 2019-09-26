ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High football coach Bryan Pinabell sees how close that the Shamrocks have come to emerging victorious in two of their three games so far this season.
“Critical plays against a good football team, you’ve got to make those plays,” Pinabell said as his team prepared to return to McGrath Stadium Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff against Billerica High in a non-league game.
The Shamrocks have a sure-armed junior quarterback in Brady Olson, a bonafide big-time receiver in senior tight end Caleb Fauria and a playmaker in Nick Norko.
The bad news is that one prime-time playmaker, senior back Nick Gugliotta, will sit out the remainder of the season with a broken leg. In the meantime, two defensive cogs, junior defensive end Jack Bullock and senior linebacker Paul Castro, are both nursing themselves back to health.
It’s been a matter of better execution at key stages of games, with Feehan having yielded 31 second-half points to North Attleboro last weekend — while the offense was able to generate just 27 rushing yards and 108 passing yards over the final 24 minutes with a pair of turnovers.
The EEE concerns and heat index issue have not been a concern for Pinabell and the Shamrock staff over the past few weeks for practices.
“We’ve been OK in that respect, although we had to cancel a few night practices,” Pinabell said.
“Not making excuses but we were missing a starting defensive end, a middle linebacker and Gugliotta got hurt on the first possession (against North Attleboro),” Pinabell said. “In the first half, we were able to run the ball and Olson, that’s the best he’s thrown (15 completions for 236 yards).
“We’ve played a tough schedule too,” Pinabell said of the 0-3 start, having also lost to Milton and Holliston. “I know we’re 0-3, but we’ll be back, we’re a good football team.”
Norton at Bellingham
It’s not curfew calls that Lancer coach Jim Artz will be making, but wake-up calls as Norton and the Blackhawks will meet in a Saturday morning (11 a.m.) Tri-Valley League game, just about when most student-athletes are being roused from their sleep on weekends.
“We’ve been pro-active with the heat index, we haven’t had any issues with it and with EEE,” Artz said of the MIAA-mandated and regional health concerns. “Usually we’re off the practice field by 5:30-5:45, so it hasn’t been an issue. We’ve adjusted our schedules slightly.
“So we just tell the kids for Saturday, just do what you’re supposed to be doing — just don’t stay out Friday night so it won’t be a problem.” The Lancers are looking for a win and more points on the scoreboard. “We just have to figure some stuff out, that’s the hope to play well. As a team we’re just not playing well enough to win.”
Dighton-Rehoboth at Somerset Berkley
The Falcons are searching for their first victory of the season and their second TD as well in beginning their South Coast Conference season with a noontime kickoff against the Blue Raiders.
D-R has 10 points over eight quarters, but the Falcons haven’t played a game in two weeks after a bye date since bowing to Plymouth South. Meanwhile, Somerset Berkley is coming off of an explosive 53-point performance against Greater New Bedford.
“The kids are very excited to play, there’s been a good tempo during the practices, everything is positive,” D-R coach Dave Moura said. “Having the time off has given us a chance to fix some mistakes,” mostly building an offense around quarterback John Marcille. “We’re just trying to get better every day.”
Apponequet at Seekonk
The Warriors can score from anywhere and at any time on the field. The prolific passing rate of junior quarterback J.T. Moran and sure-handed receiver Nathan Clarke are just two of the weapons that coach Vernon Crawford has. Even more positive are the weapons being developed.
The Lakers visit Connolly Field at 2-0, their best start since 2014 with running back Kevin Hughes having four TD’s over the two games.
“Being able to run the ball, we’re starting to do a better job,” Crawford said of Robbie LeBeau and Katana Hollins, not to mention having running and receiving threats in Cam Silva, Jack Murphy and Will Smith. Seekonk has totaled 113 points on the scoreboard over three games.
“We’re getting better, offensively and defensively, but we still have a ways to go,” Crawford added.
