ATTLEBORO — True to tradition, and subscribing to the script that has enabled coach Brian Lee and the King Philip Regional High School football program to flourish, the Warriors beat the Bombardiers of Attleboro High 17-3 Saturday at Tozier-Cassidy in imponderable fashion.
The Warriors mustered merely 36 yards of offense and one first down in the first half, crossing midfield just once on four offensive series, and yet owned a 10-3 lead.
The Warriors owned possession of the football for merely one play during the third quarter and took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors did not create a takeaway and netted fewer than 100 yards of offense and still managed to win their second game of the season.
So take a bow, Warrior specialty teams!
All-world senior two-way lineman Pat Zarba blocked a Bombardier field goal attempt with just over a minute left until intermission.
Senior Jake Silveria banged a 55-yard roller of a punt to the AHS 9-yard line in the first quarter.
Sophomore kicker Matt Kelley drilled a go-ahead 28-yard field goal in the first quarter and nailed a pair of conversion kicks.
And junior running back-cornerback Crawford Cantave returned that blocked three-point kick 72 yards for a touchdown to create a 10-0 lead for KP at halftime.
“I don’t how, I don’t know if we deserved (to win), but we won,” Lee said. “The kids did enough. We made the big play, bringing the thing back, and that’s the difference in the game,” the Warrior mentor said of Zarba’s smothering of a 36-yard Bombardier field-goal attempt and Cantave’s recovery and untouched race to the end zone.
Most notably, KP’s defensive front of Andrew Danson, Harry Brown, Hunter Hastings and Zarba, along with the linebackers led by Mike Malatesta, were on the field for 18 consecutive AHS plays in the third quarter, the initial 10:08 of the second half.
With a first-and-goal scenario at the KP 8-yard line, AHS was unable to score a touchdown, with Zarba creating a two-yard loss on second down and Nick Viscusi defending a third-down pass.
All AHS was able to secure were three points off of the toe of Colby Briggs, a 26-yard field goal.
And lo and behold, on the very first play of KP’s ensuing possession, the Warriors fumbled the ball and Bombardier Fred Wheaton recovered at the Warriors’ 41-yard line.
The Bombardiers stalled on that set and then, facing a 14-point deficit with 3:06 remaining at their own 7-yard line, AHS saw four passes fall incomplete.
KP thanked AHS for the opportunity two plays later when Cantave scored from two yards out.
“They grind it, that’s what we do,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said of opting to try for three points and a field goal instead of trying to convert a fourth-down-and-2 situation. “In hindsight, we were trying to get back and tie it,” Strachan added. “I thought that we had momentum, we were moving the ball.
“KP is physical up front, but we had a couple of big drops (passes; AHS was 1-for-14 in the air) and we can’t do that in a game like this.”
KP gained the lead as a result of Silveria’s punt. An 18-yard punt return by Warrior junior Jonathan Joseph to the AHS 22-yard line set up Kelley’s 28-yard field goal.
Two penalties (for 15 yards) foiled KP’s next series, which started at its 24-yard line, and the Warriors netted just three yards on their fourth series of the first half.
“Things don’t feel like they’re coming together,” Lee said of the KP offense. “We had good field position the whole game, and the defense hangs on. It’s good to be 2-0 and you’re not there.”
Cantave rushed for 42 of his 59 yards during the second half, carrying the ball nine times during a nine-minute fourth-quarter drive, including the conversion of a third-and-1 play behind a Zarba block for a first down to the KP 46-yard line.
Workhorse senior Alex Bakowski (67 yards on 23 carries, 12 for two yards or fewer) and senior Michael Strachan (47 yards, but six of his 10 carries were for two yards or fewer) generated some AHS offense, but the Bombardiers were unable to sustain first-half series starting at the seven-, 24-, 32- and KP 46-yard lines in the first half.
“We don’t have that team breakaway speed,” Strachan added, the Bombardiers yet to enter the end zone through eight quarters this season.
KP has a Saturday matinee at Milford Saturday, while AHS visits Franklin Friday.
